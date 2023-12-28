A Dogecoin whale address recently made a transfer of 71.2 million DOGE valued at $6.3 million into Robinhood from a private address. According to various social media posts by whale transaction tracker Whale Alerts, large DOGE transfers in and out of exchanges have seen an uptick since the beginning of the week. At the same time, the price of DOGE has traded between a high end of $0.097 and a low end of $0.089.

Massive DOGE Transfer Into Robinhood

The uptick in massive DOGE transfers from whales has had investors thinking of the crypto’s outlook in the next few days. When whales make big transfers like this, it often signals they’re about to make a major buy or sell order that can impact the price.

In this case, data from on-chain data shows that the 71.2 million DOGE tokens were transferred from the private address “DF8jRK” to the Robinhood-linked address “DHQsfy.” The token transfer seems to have been a major part of the address’ holdings. At the time of writing, the address “DF8jRK” holds 36.3 million DOGE tokens, worth approximately $3.3 million.

Consequently, the transfer to Robinhood, a major crypto exchange, suggests the whale may be preparing to sell their DOGE holdings, which could drive the price down.

On the other hand, Whale Alerts has reported other large transfers during the last few days. For example, 367 million DOGE tokens worth $33.6 million were transferred between two unknown wallets.

Also, 999 million DOGE tokens worth $91 million were sent from Binance to an unknown wallet in the past 24 hours. However, the crypto exchange clarified that the transfer was part of its standard wallet maintenance.

DOGE bears continue to vie for control | Source: DOGEUSD On Tradingview.com

Current State Of Dogecoin

Dogecoin’s price movement this year has generally lacked the volatility and enthusiasm it has experienced from traders in past years. The crypto is currently trading at $0.09255, down by 0.29% in the past 24 hours, and has been stuck in a sideways movement. On the monthly timeframe, DOGE is up by 16% in the past 30 days.

DOGE recently hit a yearly high of $0.10 this December. According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, network activity has increased this month, with a steady rise in the creation of new DOGE addresses.

Dogecoin now has 5.29 million addresses with a balance, reiterating its position as the largest meme coin and the fifth-largest address count in the crypto market. However, IntoTheBlock’s Active Addresses Ratio shows that the majority of these addresses are inactive, with only a 2.73% average in the past 30 days.

Featured image from Watcher Guru, chart from Tradingview.com

