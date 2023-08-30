Doja Cat has officially announced her new album, Scarlet — and it’s just weeks away from dropping.

The Grammy-winning rapper/singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 29) to share the title, cover art and release date for her eagerly anticipated fourth LP, which is set to arrive on September 22.

Staying true to the creepy and somewhat morbid imagery of her recent music videos, social media posts and tattoos, the artwork depicts a purple spider in front of a blank white background, with a drop of purple liquid (possibly blood or venom) near its fangs.

“SCARLET 9.22,” Doja wrote in the caption next to a spider emoji.

Additionally, Doja Cat released a trailer for her next single “Demons” via her website ahead of the song’s release on Friday (September 1).

The horror movie-inspired trailer co-stars Christina Ricci, the actress best known for playing Wednesday Addams in the 1991 movie The Addams Family, as a suburban homeowner whose new house is haunted by a demon (played by Doja Cat).

The riotous, D.A. Got That Dope-produced track will serve as the third preview of Scarlet following “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red,” both of which cracked the Billboard Hot 100.

The latter proved to be especially successful, topping Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart while also peaking at No. 5 on the Hot 100, earning Doja Cat her third top five placement.

The album itself follows Doja’s blockbuster 2021 project Planet Her, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after moving 109,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

It has since been certified double platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) and was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Despite losing out in both of those categories, the album didn’t go home empty handed as its single “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Scarlet also comes on the heels of a fresh storm of controversy surrounding Doja Cat thanks to her apparent embrace of Satanism, rumored romance with controversial comedian J. Cyrus and testy relationship with her fans.

In July, the 27-year-old lost over 250,000 followers on Instagram after she shamed her fans for calling themselves “Kittenz” — à la Beyoncé’s Beyhive and Nicki Minaj’s Barbz — and getting into a verbal cat fight with some of them.

After that figure surpassed half a million earlier this month, Doja embraced the mass exodus with open arms, admitting she felt like a weight had been lifted from her shoulders.

“Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was. I feel free.”