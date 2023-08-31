Doja Cat has updated her Scarlet album cover — but many of her fans have let it be known that they prefer things the way they were before.

The “Vegas” rapper took to Instagram on Thursday (August 31) to share the new cover art for the album, which is set to drop on September 22.

The previous album cover was also revealed on Instagram in a since-deleted post, and featured just one red spider. The new album artwork, however, features two mother-of-pearl-colored spiders that seem to be locked in a battle with one another.

It’s speculated — though unconfirmed, as of this writing — by Consequence of Sound that Doja’s cover art switcheroo was due to the fact that Of Doom, the new album by the German heavy metal band Chaver (which, incidentally, is also due to drop on the same day as Scarlet), features the same red spider on its cover, and there might be some confusion between the two albums.

Check out the new album cover art below:

Despite its sleek new design, Doja Cat fans weren’t feeling the new look and sounded off in the comments.

“Update it one more time bestie! almost there,” wrote one commenter snarkily, while another said: “Girl just use the original scarlet pic from the attention MV that u posted, that gave more of a vibe ngl.”

A third wrote: “We meant change the cover to a sickening photo of yourself not make it a worse painting. i’m actually so upset rn [crying face emojis].”

There were, however, some fans that appreciated the new look. “Loving this era!!! I’ve loved Attention and Paint The Town Red!!!! Can’t wait for the album,” wrote one fan, while another added: “idgaf her music always gonna be a bop,” which suggested that they didn’t care about the controversy one way or the other.

Doja Cat first announced the release of Scarlet on Tuesday (August 29). Additionally, she released a trailer for her next single “Demons” via her website ahead of the song’s release on Friday (September 1).

The horror movie-inspired trailer co-stars Christina Ricci, who is best known for playing Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family, as a suburban homeowner whose new house is haunted by a demon (played by Doja Cat).

The riotous, D.A. Got That Dope-produced track will serve as the third preview of Scarlet following “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red,” both of which cracked the Billboard Hot 100.

The latter proved to be especially successful, topping Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart while also peaking at No. 5 on the Hot 100, earning Doja Cat her third top five placement.