Doja Cat has been on a trolling tangent as of late, and while it may have turned off some 500k followers – Ice Spice is loving it.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (August 21), the Los Angeles native shared a pair of posts where she’s in some odd poses, covering them both with moving graphics like a MySpace post from 2006.

Captioning the first “roflcopter,” the second simply had a series of emojis in the caption. In the comments of the former, her future tour mate Ice Spice wrote, “sexy.”

You can view the posts below.

Doja Cat will head out on her debut arena tour later this year, bringing along both Ice Spice and Doechii for the ride. The Scarlet Tour’s North American trek will kick off on Halloween (October 31) in San Francisco.

The 24-date tour includes stops in Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Brooklyn, Boston, Detroit and Toronto, and will wrap up in Chicago on December 13.

Doja Cat is currently gearing up for her follow-up to 2021’s chart-topping Planet Her. Following the teaser single “Attention” in June, the “Juicy” artist dropped her newest track “Paint The Town Red” earlier this month.

The official video features Doja engaging in all the typical “satanic”-type imagery that gets social media speculating about Illuminati and other beings. She dances with the Grim Reaper, rides a goat-like mythosaur, and even poses with chunks of meat meant to look like human flesh.

And she seems to also take direct aim at all the recent criticism about her and her life choices when she raps, “Yeah, bitch, I said what I said / I’d rather be famous instead / I let all that get to my head / I don’t care, I paint the town red.” Classic R&B fans, too, will take notice that she does this all over a chopped-and-screwed sample of Dionne Warwick‘s “Walk On By.”

Last week, Doja Cat revealed that she’s feeling “relieved” after losing the aforementioned 500,000 followers.

“Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was.”