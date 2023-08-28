Doja Cat has gotten some more ink for herself — and, as seems to be the theme for her these days, it’s once again inspired by the dark side of life.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, which she posted on Saturday (August 26), the “Boss Bitch” rapper took a close-up of her shaved head, where the scythe — closely associated with the Grim Reaper — can be seen.

The blade of the scythe came over Doja Cat’s ear, while the handle can be seen going down the side of her head and onto her neck.

Check out a close-up of the tattoo below.

Doja Cat debuts another death-inspired tattoo on her head https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/Pmb1ffaWC3 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 27, 2023

Back in June, the Planet Her star showed off some new additions to her growing tattoo collection. The post reveals that her back has been taken over by an enormous skeletal bat tattoo she got last month and a newly added spider spinning its web.

Tagging New York-based tattooist Mr. K, Doja Cat also added some more ink to her hand, which features an eye with a sword piercing through it down the middle.

related news Doja Cat Continues To Troll Fans With Outlandish Photos, But Ice Spice Is Loving It August 23, 2023

Around the time she got the initial skeletal tattoo, she posted some information about what it symbolizes. The design is meant to represent “death in the sense of letting go of the old and bringing in the new.”

It also speaks to “transition and the start of a new beginning.” However, she has yet to reveal the reasons for her latest addition.

While some fans seem overjoyed for Doja, some accused her of trolling: “people only started fucking with doja after planet her went big. day one doja has always been like this she’ll forever troll the hell outta y’all until she’s bored,” one fan commented.

Whereas the rest accused the rapper of possibly being involved in satanism. “Please respect yourselves,” someone commented. “If you say I’m free. No, you are not free. Because Satan has occupied your mind. Anyone who deviates from his nature is not free. Come back to your nature and live as a human being.”

But if fans think that unfollowing Doja Cat on social media for these tattoos — or other things they may take offense to — will negatively affect her, they’ve got another thing coming.

The Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram Story on August 16 where she admitted that losing followers made her feel free.

“Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long,” she wrote while traveling.

“It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was.”