Doja Cat has denied accusations and rumors that she’s dissed Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, or any of her other female rap contemporaries, choosing instead to make clear that she admires them.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Friday (September 1), the “Vegas” rapper made clear that other female rappers aren’t her competition.

“People don’t wanna accept I’m dissing them so they try to pin it on Cardi, Nicki and Meg and every other female rapper,” she wrote in the stories. “I don’t diss rappers, I diss critics. Stay bored. Stay reaching.”

She continued: “I don’t diss people I’m inspired by I don’t diss people I look up to, I don’t diss people who don’t attack and harass me every day. Y’ALL do. SHE doesn’t. THEY don’t. Y’all are the problem.”

While there doesn’t seem to be any evidence of any tension between Doja Cat and Cardi B or Megan Thee Stallion, there was some tension between the Scarlet rapper and Nicki Minaj in the past.

Back in 2021, the Queen Barb explained why she declined hopping onto the remix of “Get Into It (Yuh),” even though the two ladies had collaborated in the past with “Say So.”

“The truth is, she asked me to get on that song,” Minaj revealed. “It’s not that I’m too busy at all. It’s just, there were middle people involved in that situation so I had told her, if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we dealt with each other directly, it would be different.

She continued: “But I didn’t love that song because I didn’t think I could bring anything to it. So I asked them to send me something else. I think that was the second song they sent me but I asked them to send me something else and they didn’t send me anything else.”

When a fan pointed out the song’s nod to “Massive Attack,” Nicki Minaj admitted she’s not a fan of her 2010 single and explained more about her mindset going into collaborations.

“It’s just that if I don’t feel like I can bring something unique to the record, I don’t wanna do it anymore,” she said. “So right now, there are a lot of artists, I’m talking about artists that I really like, that ask for us to do a feature. And I just told all of them like, ‘Yo, let’s really get the right thing.’ ‘Cause right now, it’s a different everything for me.

“I don’t wanna just do shit just to do shit. And especially with artists that I love and stuff, I really wanna make a moment with them that’s gonna last.”