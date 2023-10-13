Doja Cat has always been into internet chatrooms and trolling on social media, so her recent admission that she has a “deep rabbit hole” addiction to the world wide web comes as no surprise.

The “Attention” rapper appeared on a new episode of Hot Ones published on Thursday (October 12) and got into a variety of topics – including her knowledge of all episodes of the popular show.

“I been watching this. I’m addicted to the internet,” she affirmed. “There’s so many things [in my weirdest YouTube rabbit holes]. I was on a Steve Wilkos bender. YouTube poop has a lot of interesting… Do you know what YouTube poop is? It’s a sub genre of YouTube comedy. I like it most when it’s a talk show and you go in and edit it to make it sound like someone’s saying something that’s super crass and crazy.”

She continued: “There’s some Dr. Phil YouTube poops out that are some of the best ones. And I keep going back to them. But it’s a very deep rabbit hole and there’s a lot of bad ones that aren’t funny at all.”

You can watch the full episode below:

Doja Cat returned with her eagerly anticipated fourth full-length project Scarlet last month — the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated 2021 effort Planet Her.

On a pair of tracks that sit roughly halfway through the tracklist, Doja seems to dedicate a bevy of boo’d up bars to her boyfriend, J. Cyrus.

On the song “Agora Hills,” she hints at marriage by singing: “Kissin’ and hope they caught us/ Whether they like or not/ I wanna show you off/ I wanna show you off/ I wanna brag about it/ I wanna tie the knot/ I wanna show you off.”

The 27-year-old drops another hint later in the song by saying: “Take you ’round the world, they don’t have to understand/ Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand.”

related news Doja Cat Shows Off Devil Painting She Made For Fans September 26, 2023

On the very next track “Can’t Wait,” Doja Cat continues to wax poetic about her relationship by rapping: “I wouldn’t do this for no man/ It’s a understatement if I tell you you’s important/ I’m just tryna bring you drinks and assortments/ Hot towels with a mocktail by the ocean/ Top down with our ice shinin’ like a snowman/ Cook you a crab boil that reminds you of New Orleans.”

And later: “Just know that I will wait or that I’d never leave/ I’m givin’ you space, givin’ you cover, uh-huh/ Givin’ you true love in abundance, uh-huh/ Givin’ and takin’ because we’re not a fling/ Givin’ me faith that it’s not another.”

While Doja doesn’t mention J. Cyrus by name, the comedian hails from New Orleans, so her reference to The Big Easy suggests that she is indeed talking about him — and that things are getting pretty serious between them.

The pair have been dating for almost a year after first being spotted kissing and spending time with each other in November 2022.