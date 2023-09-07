Doja Cat is completely fine, despite a recent post that alarmed fans because she is seen wearing a neck brace.

The “Juicy” creator attended the premiere of the Victoria’s Secret World Tour fashion show/documentary on Wednesday (September 6), and was asked about the concerning photo in a conversation with ET. Though the caption on Doja’s post said, “I’m fine my neck is fine,” fans were still worried because it’s hard to tell at times if the rapper is trolling or serious.

“So, my friend here, my date, my lovely date got whiplash and he takes it off sometimes and I stole it from him,” she explained, while showing off her friend who was wearing the brace. “I’m literally fine. Completely fine, my neck is great.”

You can view the conversation and the original post below.

Doja Cat reveals she was just trolling with her neck brace Instagram pic this morning: “My neck is great.” pic.twitter.com/cdDvBhy3Yw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 7, 2023

Set to air on Prime Video on September 26, Victoria’s Secret The Tour ’23 marks the company’s first televised runway show since 2018 – and Doja Cat is the featured performer. Sharing a preview of her look in an Instagram post last month, the Los Angeles native revealed that the sexy ‘fit was designed with the Victoria’s Secret team and her creative director, Brett Alan Nelson.

“Because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message through this look,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I felt so powerful and confident wearing these pieces, which is so important to me.”

Just before the special, Doja Cat will perform live at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Lil Wayne has also been tapped to perform – marking the first time he’s performed at the annual awards show in over a decade. Additional performers include Demi Lovato, Karol G and Shakira, among others.

Last week, Doja Cat announced her new album Scarlet will arrive on September 22. Additionally, she released the video for her next single “Demons” on Friday (September 1).

The horror movie-inspired clip co-stars Addams Family star Christina Ricci as a suburban homeowner whose new house is haunted by a demon (played by Doja Cat).

The riotous, D.A. Got That Dope-produced track will serve as the third preview of Scarlet following “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red,” both of which cracked the Billboard Hot 100.

The latter proved to be especially successful, topping Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart while also currently sitting at its peak of at No. 3 on the Hot 100 – earning Doja Cat her third top five placement.