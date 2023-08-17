Doja Cat has revealed that she’s feeling relieved after losing 500,000 followers on social media in the last month.

The pop star went to war with her fans and plenty hit the unfollow button, although she still boasts over 25 million followers on Instagram.

The Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (August 16) where she admitted it’s like she jumped over a major obstacle in life and as a result of the mass exodus, she’s feeling free.

“Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long,” she wrote while traveling.

“It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was.”

Find the post below:

Doja Cat feels “free” after losing 500K fans: “I’ve defeated a large beast”https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/ImNlD7otdL — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 16, 2023

One of Doja Cat’s tirades saw her blast fans on Twitter and Threads over how they referred to themselves as Kittenz, which she clearly wasn’t rocking with.

“My fans don’t call themselves shit,” she wrote. “If you call yourself ‘kitten’ or ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

A fan replied that the Kittenz were “only using the name you gave us.”

“When I was an alcoholic teen,” Doja replied.

“Can you love ur kittenz again or no?”

“I don’t even know what the fuck that means,” Doja bit back.

related news Doja Cat Fully Enters Her Villain Era With ‘Paint The Town Red’ Video August 7, 2023

Another cold-hearted exchange saw a fan account stationed in Iran on Threads asking for the “Attention” rapper to tell them she loves them, which she refused to do.

“I don’t thought cause I don’t even know y’all,” she wrote. “Nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother bitch you sound like a crazy person.”

Doja Cat will look to repair her evolving relationship with her die-hard fan base as she gears up to hit the road for The Scarlet Tour with Ice Spice and Doechii this fall.

The 24-date trek kicks off on Halloween includes stops in Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Brooklyn, Boston, Detroit, and Toronto, and will wrap up in Chicago on December 13.