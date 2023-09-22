Doja Cat has released her new album Scarlet, and judging by the lyrics, it sounds like she’s ready to settle down.

On Friday (September 22), the L.A. rapper returned with her eagerly anticipated fourth full-length project, the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated 2021 effort Planet Her.

On a pair of tracks that sit roughly halfway through the tracklist, Doja seems to dedicate a bevy of boo’d up bars to her boyfriend, J. Cyrus.

On the song “Agora Hills,” she hints at marriage by singing: “Kissin’ and hope they caught us/ Whether they like or not/ I wanna show you off/ I wanna show you off/ I wanna brag about it/ I wanna tie the knot/ I wanna show you off.”

The 27-year-old drops another hint later in the song by saying: “Take you ’round the world, they don’t have to understand/ Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand.”

On the very next track “Can’t Wait,” Doja Cat continues to wax poetic about her relationship by rapping: “I wouldn’t do this for no man/ It’s a understatement if I tell you you’s important/ I’m just tryna bring you drinks and assortments/ Hot towels with a mocktail by the ocean/ Top down with our ice shinin’ like a snowman/ Cook you a crab boil that reminds you of New Orleans.”

And later: “Just know that I will wait or that I’d never leave/ I’m givin’ you space, givin’ you cover, uh-huh/ Givin’ you true love in abundance, uh-huh/ Givin’ and takin’ because we’re not a fling/ Givin’ me faith that it’s not another.”

While Doja doesn’t mention J. Cyrus by name, the comedian hails from New Orleans, so her reference to The Big Easy suggests that she is indeed talking about him — and that things are getting pretty serious between them.

The pair have been dating for almost a year after first being spotted kissing and spending time with each other in November 2022.

However, Cyrus has been marred by controversy having been accused of manipulating and emotionally abusing members of his team and streaming community.

“He used his power and influence to mistreat women who watched him stream,” Twitch streamer @emmabemmaxxx wrote in April 2021. “The last count of women who came forward was close to 20. He destroyed a community of 100s of people who trusted and admired him. @jcyrus has proven he should not be given a platform.”

related news Doja Cat Leaves Little To The Imagination In Risqué Outfit At MTV VMAs September 13, 2023

One of his former moderators later came forward and claimed: “He manipulated and took advantage of women in his stream community while he held a position of power over them…on top of the years of abuse and manipulation he did to those who were volunteering their time and effort to his stream.”

Cyrus apologized in response to the harassment allegations in 2020.

Doja Cat has been anything but meek when it comes to her relationship with the controversial comic. After a fan commented on one of her Instagram posts earlier this year: “girl everyone is unstaning you even if you paint yourself gold it won’t make things better,” the Grammy-winner clapped back with venom.

“I WANT YALL TO READ THIS COMMENT AND TAKE IT AS A MESSAGE,” she replied. “I DONT GIVE A FUCK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A FUCK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE HOES HAHA!”

Listen to Scarlet below: