Doja Cat has shared a new thirst trap with her fans that showcases her latest “cash cow” curves, sending social media into a frenzy.

The pic shows Doja donning a skimpy Black t-shirt that compliments some newfound curves and a recent boob job, along with a see-through skirt that revealed a black bathing suit top underneath.

“Ima puppet, ima sheep, ima cash cow,” she captioned the post.

“I love her idgaf attitude, like it is what tf it is,” one supporter wrote in the comments. “Y’all continue to prove everyday the hold the internet and these celebrities have on ya’ll like y’all really don’t have nothing else to worry about??”

The pop star had previously shared another thirst trap back in April, where she donned a sparkly, sheer, long-sleeved crop top, amber ombre sunnies, and dark jeans — perfectly highlighting her toned abs and the aforementioned boob job.

The thirst trap comes shortly after Doja came under scrutiny for new ink which some called “demonic,” with one fan citing concern over whether the tattoo highlighted the direction of her forthcoming rap album.

“What’s the point of writing your music and creating something if it isn’t considered timeless?! I HOPE THAT THIS ALBUM has no demonic influence. If it does, not worth listening to. I said what I said. If you don’t like it, take your grievances to @god and @jesus,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Slay girl yas,” Doja wrote in response.

To combat these haters, Doja most recently returned with the single “Paint The Town Red” earlier in August. The track’s visual accompaniment features Doja engaging in all types of “satanic”-type imagery that pissed off her critics. She danced with the Grim Reaper, rode a goat-like mythosaur, and even posed with chunks of meat meant to look like human flesh.

The song also included a chopped-and-screwed sample of Dionne Warwick‘s “Walk On By.”

“Yeah, bitch, I said what I said / I’d rather be famous instead / I let all that get to my head / I don’t care, I paint the town red,” she raps.