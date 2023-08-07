Doja Cat has heard everything that her haters — and her fans — have said about her, and she’s ready to fully accept that she is whatever they say she is with “Paint The Town Red.”

The official video, which dropped on Friday (August 4), features Doja engaging in all the typical “satanic”-type imagery that gets social media speculating about Illuminati and other beings. She dances with the Grim Reaper, rides a goat-like mythosaur, and even poses with chunks of meat meant to look like human flesh.

And she seems to also take direct aim at all the recent criticism about her and her life choices when she raps, “Yeah, bitch, I said what I said / I’d rather be famous instead / I let all that get to my head / I don’t care, I paint the town red.” Classic R&B fans, too, will take notice that Doja Cat does this all over a chopped-and-screwed sample of Dionne Warwick‘s “Walk On By,” which just may garner a response from the caramel-voiced legend.

Check out the official video below.

Late last month, over 250,000 Doja Cat fans chucked the deuces on her Instagram between July 23 and July 25 after she got into heated exchanges with her followers.

Of course, that’s not going to leave much of a dent in her follower count, which currently sits at about 25.7 million on the Gram.

Doja Cat’s tirade saw her go to war on Twitter and Threads over her fans referring to themselves as Kittenz, which she clearly isn’t rocking with at the moment.

“My fans don’t call themselves shit,” she wrote. “If you call yourself ‘kitten’ or ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

A fan replied that the Kittenz were “only using the name you gave us.”

“When I was an alcoholic teen,” Doja replied.

“Can you love ur kittenz again or no?”

“I don’t even know what the fuck that means,” Doja bit back.

Another cold-hearted exchange saw a fan account stationed in Iran on Threads asking for the “Attention” rapper to tell them she loves them, which she refused to do.

“I don’t cause I don’t even know y’all,” she wrote. “Nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother bitch you sound like a crazy person.”