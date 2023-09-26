Doja Cat has claimed, in the past, that she doesn’t care about her fans — but a recent gift she posted online suggests otherwise.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday (September 24), the Scarlet rapper shared a series of photos of her wearing a knitted cap, a pair of low-rise jeans, and a T-shirt, where she was able to paint for her fans in a live setting.

The end result was a painting of a black devil on a red background, which she showed off to a huge crowd of cheering fans.

“@kazclops / painting for people is funnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn @spotify,” she wrote in the caption.

Check out the painting below.

Earlier this week, Doja Cat made headlines when songs from her newly-dropped album seemed to suggest that she was ready to settle down.

On Friday (September 22), the L.A. rapper returned with her eagerly anticipated fourth full-length project, the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated 2021 effort Planet Her.

On a pair of tracks that sit roughly halfway through the tracklist, Doja seems to dedicate a bevy of boo’d up bars to her boyfriend, J. Cyrus.

In the song “Agora Hills,” she hints at marriage by singing: “Kissin’ and hope they caught us/ Whether they like or not/ I wanna show you off/ I wanna show you off/ I wanna brag about it/ I wanna tie the knot/ I wanna show you off.”

The 27-year-old drops another hint later in the song by saying: “Take you ’round the world, they don’t have to understand/ Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand.”

On the very next track “Can’t Wait,” Doja Cat continues to wax poetic about her relationship by rapping: “I wouldn’t do this for no man/ It’s a understatement if I tell you you’s important/ I’m just tryna bring you drinks and assortments/ Hot towels with a mocktail by the ocean/ Top down with our ice shinin’ like a snowman/ Cook you a crab boil that reminds you of New Orleans.”

And later: “Just know that I will wait or that I’d never leave/ I’m givin’ you space, givin’ you cover, uh-huh/ Givin’ you true love in abundance, uh-huh/ Givin’ and takin’ because we’re not a fling/ Givin’ me faith that it’s not another.”

While Doja doesn’t mention J. Cyrus by name, the comedian hails from New Orleans, so her reference to The Big Easy suggests that she is indeed talking about him — and that things are getting pretty serious between them.

The pair have been dating for almost a year after first being spotted kissing and spending time with each other in November 2022.