Doja Cat’s brother has denied allegations made by their mother that he is abusive towards the rapper and even once knocked the rapper’s teeth out.

In an interview with The Shade Room on Thursday (January 18), Doja’s brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, addressed the claims made by his mom, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer.

Asked if he was denying an assault happened, Raman replied: “Yes.”

He added: “I ain’t seen anybody in years.”

Raman also said: “There’s no story,” and claimed “there’s no restraining order against me.”

He also denied being violent towards his mother.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Doja Cat’s mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, had filed for a restraining order against her son and accused him of assaulting both her and his rap star sister.

In the court filing, Sawyer claims that Doja needed protection from her brother after an assault left her with cuts and bruises.

She also says Raman has “verbally assaulted her in a very degrading and demeaning manor” and has left the Scarlet rapper feeling “unsafe and traumatized.”

Sawyer further claims that her son stole from Doja and damaged some of her belongings.

According to Sawyer, Raman has also been violent towards herself on “several” occasions over the last year and even once threatened to kill her.

The filing alleges that the most recent violent incident happened earlier this month.

Sawyer says that she has had temporary restraining orders granted against her son since 2017 but they have since expired.

TMZ reported that a court had granted the temporary order, with the possibility of it being made permanent in the future.

Doja Cat, however, has not yet been granted the same protection as she would have to file her own complaint against her brother.

The rapper and her mother have not yet commented on the filing or the allegations contained within.

Despite the family turmoil, Doja Cat was recently named as a headliner for the 2024 edition of Coachella.

The other headliners are Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey, while other artists confirmed for the California festival include Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty and Skepta.

Coachella 2024 will take place over two weekends in April, with Doja set to headline on April 14 and 21.