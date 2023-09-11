Doja Cat went from having her rapping skills questioned to bagging the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first rapper to top the chart as a solo artist in over a year.

On Monday (September 11), the LA native moved up to the top rank with her single, “Paint the Town Red.” Released in early August, the song is currently enjoying its fifth consecutive week on the chart.

With its most recent bump, it marks Doja’s second leading single after “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj, which dropped in 2020.

According to Billboard’s most recent tally, “Paint the Town Red” has generated 32.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, 27.7 million streams and 8,000 downloads.

Earlier this year, Doja Cat declared that she would be making some changes to her music after renouncing the title of pop star in the hopes of perfecting her rap game. Speaking to that, she took to Twitter in early April to reveal that she planned on turning a new leaf.

“no more pop,” she tweeted. “i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny.”

She continued: “I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

When questioned about what inspired the new direction, with one fan insinuating her haters got the best of her, she admitted: “pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it.”

In more recent news, Doja has been summoned to perform at the 2023 VMAs alongside several other A-listers. The event is scheduled to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey live on September 12.

Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Karol G and Shakira are some of the other stars who have been summoned to take the stage at the event.