Doja Cat’s teeth were knocked out by her brother, according to her mother in a bombshell filing for a restraining order.

According to Page Six, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, who is Doja’s mom, filed for a restraining order on January 12 against her son Raman Dalithando Dlamini over his alleged abuse.

Sawyer claims in the filing that the “Paint the Town Red” rapper needs protection from her brother after the alleged assault left her with cuts and bruises.

She also says Raman has “verbally assaulted her in a very degrading and demeaning manor” and has left his superstar sister feeling “unsafe and traumatized.”

She further claims that her son stole from Doja and damaged some of her belongings.

According to Sawyer, Raman has also been violent towards herself on “several” occasions over the last year and even once threatened to kill her.

According to the filing, the most recent violent encounter happened earlier this month.

Sawyer says that she has had temporary restraining orders granted against her son since 2017 but they have since expired.

TMZ has reported that a court has granted the temporary order, with the possibility of it being made permanent in the future.

Doja Cat, however, has not been granted the same protection as she would have to file her own complaint against her brother.

The rapper has yet to comment on the reports or the allegations made against her brother.

Not much is known about Doja’s brother, but she has previously acknowledged that she has “siblings.”

She said in 2019 to The FADER: “It’s always great to have both of your parents in your life and all of your brothers and sisters and everybody loves each other but like, shit isn’t like that sometimes.”

Despite the family turmoil, Doja Cat was recently named as a headliner for the 2024 edition of Coachella.

The other headliners are Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey, while other artists confirmed for the California festival include Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty and Skepta

Coachella 2024 will take place over two weekends in April, with Doja set to headline on April 14 and 21.