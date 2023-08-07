Doja Cat has shocked fans with her latest Instagram “thirst trap” which has drawn comparisons to The Simpsons.

Doja always keeps her followers guessing and she fired away a bedside selfie on Sunday night (August 6) to Instagram.

Rocking a pink blouse revealing cleavage and her buzzed pink hair, Doja sent her fans into a frenzy with the awkward “thirst trap” post.

“Doja tell us ur secret skin care routine,” one fan wrote while poking fun at Doja Cat’s skin flare-up.

Another fan made a Simpsons reference: “Dojacat look like mr burns from that angle!”

An agitated follower seemingly had enough: “You really do annoying stuff for no reason!”

Find the post below:

Doja Cat addressed her ability to brush off the haters and even fans’ criticism with her latest Dionne Warwick-sampling single “Paint The Town Red.”

“Yeah, bitch, I said what I said / I’d rather be famous instead / I let all that get to my head / I don’t care, I paint the town red,” she raps.

The Grammy-winning artist is set to hit the road for The Scarlet Tour later this year alongside Doechii and Ice Spice. The North American trek is slated to kick off in San Francisco on Halloween (October 31).

The 24-date tour includes stops in Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Brooklyn, Boston, Detroit, and Toronto, and will wrap up in Chicago on December 13.

With a tour scheduled to close out 2023, many fans are now expecting Doja Cat to drop off her highly-anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Planet Her prior to hitting the road.

However, Doja Cat has had an up-and-down relationship with her fans, so it will be interesting to see if any have been turned off by her recent antics.

Doja Cat’s July tirade saw her go to war on Twitter and Threads over her fans referring to themselves as Kittenz, which she clearly isn’t rocking with at the moment.

“My fans don’t call themselves shit,” she wrote. “If you call yourself ‘kitten’ or ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

A fan replied that the Kittenz were “only using the name you gave us.”

“When I was an alcoholic teen,” Doja replied.

The blow-up cost her over 250,000 Instagram followers in a two-day spree in late July.