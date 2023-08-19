Dolly Parton has joined with surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on a new cover of the band’s 1970 hit, “Let It Be.”

The song is part of Parton’s upcoming album, Rockstar. Peter Frampton and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood also appear on the track.

Rockstar (out Nov. 17) will be Parton’s 49th studio album, and features 30 tracks, including a few new Parton songs, including “World on Fire” and the promotional track “Bygones,” featuring Rob Halford of Judas Priest.

Parton has also already released covers of Queen’s “We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions” and Heart’s “Magic Man,” featuring Ann Wilson.

Other collaborations: “Every Breath You Take” with Sting, “Wrecking Ball” with Miley Cyrus, “Heart of Glass” with Blondie’s Debbie Harry, “Stairway to Heaven” with Lizzo, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” with Pink and Brandi Carlile, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” with Elton John,” and “Free Bird” with Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.