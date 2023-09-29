





Dolphins are typically social animals and frequently travel together in pods, making for some exciting sights if you spot one out in the wild. The waters off the coast of Southern California are an especially popular spot to witness the phenomenon known as dolphin stampedes, where hundreds or even thousands of common bottlenose dolphins swim around and surface for air together.

Dana Wharf in Dana Point, CA is a go-to spot for whale-watchers and dolphin-watchers looking to get lucky. The Dana Wharf Whale Watching page shared stunning video from its most recent dolphin stampede that you have to see to believe.

“Heading out and up the coast, we came across a mega pod of common dolphin,” the post described. “These animals could be seen for well over a half a mile in any direction. At one point they took off in a dolphin stampede as the concentration of dolphins came together headed out to sea.”

The dolphins in the massive stampede weren’t the only ocean creatures visitors got to see that day.

“We encountered a fluking humpback, a swimming swordfish, [and] a megapod of stampeding dolphin, but we especially enjoyed the interaction between the humpback and the minke! Marvelous Mermories indeed!” the group wrote.

One commenter wrote that they got to experience the breathtaking sight with their own eyes. “We were on this tour!” they said, adding “It was an amazing sight to see!” Another marveled at the natural beauty that the area offers locals. “There is an amazing amount of sea life off the coast of California,” they said, also pointing out just how hungry these animals are: “Each of those dolphins eats 25–50 pounds of fish per day!”

Eat your heart out, Flipper.





