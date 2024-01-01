Late Sunday evening the NFL announced the much anticipated Week 18 schedule.
The exciting final week of the regular season will commence with a Saturday doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers squaring off with the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET.
The Steelers, who need a win over the Ravens, coupled with either a loss by the Bills or the Jaguars, will likely face a Baltimore squad resting many of its players after locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Sunday.
The exciting slate will conclude with a showdown between Buffalo and the Miami Dolphins. The winner of the matchup will win the AFC East and earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC postseason.
Here’s a look at the final schedule (all times ET):
Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 8:20 p.m. (NBC)