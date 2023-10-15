Key Takeaways Domino’s Pizza Inc. posted weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter as inflation-weary customers pulled back on ordering pizza.

Sales at Domino’s non-franchised U.S. restaurants fell more than 23% from a year ago to $86.3 million.

Despite the revenue miss, Domino’s net income surged 47% to $147.7 million and came in almost 27% above consensus estimates.

U.S. consumers have reduced discretionary spending this year amid persistently high inflation, gravitating toward cheaper options and home-cooked meals.

Despite a profit beat, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) posted weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter as inflation-weary consumers pulled back on ordering pizza.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.03 billion, which was down almost 4% from a year ago as U.S. same-store sales and supply-chain revenue, from selling pizza-making ingredients to its franchisees, fell. Sales at company-owned U.S. restaurants fell more than 23% from a year ago to $86.3 million, dragged down by lower order volumes. Those at franchised locations fared better, rising 7% to $138.3 billion.

Weaker-than-expected domestic sales were offset by a strong international performance. Same-store sales at international restaurants rose 3.3% from a year ago, offsetting a 0.6% decline in the U.S.

Despite the revenue miss, net income surged 47% from a year ago, to almost $148 million, as expenses fell more than revenue. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) jumped almost 50% to $4.18.

Worldwide, Domino’s had eight fewer stores open compared with the second quarter, largely reflecting the company’s pullout from Russia. Excluding the Russian market, the company opened a net 135 stores, the majority of which were outside the U.S.

Inflation, Delivery Fees Sting Consumers

U.S. consumers have pulled back on discretionary spending this year amid persistently high inflation and rising interest rates. When it comes to spending on restaurants, consumers have gravitated toward cheaper options or home-cooked meals.

Last month, Darden Restaurants (DRI) posted weaker-than-expected sales for its fine-dining segment, despite beating earnings expectations overall. Major big-box retailers like Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Home Depot (HD) also have been affected by the slowdown in discretionary spending.

Higher delivery fees since early last year also have dissuaded customers who like to have their pizza delivered. Last year, Domino’s raised prices on its popular “Mix and Match” combo to $6.99 from $5.99 for customers who ordered delivery, reflecting rising inflation and cost pressures.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza were down less than 1% Friday. They’ve risen just over 2% so far this year.