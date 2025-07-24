



When you think of some of the hottest destinations for pizza around the world, a few cities probably come to mind.

Naples, which is purportedly the birthplace of pizza, is known for its fresh, garden-style Neapolitan pizza.

The pies tend to have thin crust and feature tomatoes, medallions of mozzarella, and fresh basil.

The crust is often airy and puffy, since the pizza is baked at high temperatures in a wood fired oven. Sometimes they’re even drizzled in olive oil for a fresh twist.

You might also associate New York with pizza.

What you never think of is gas stations. Gas station pizza has a terrible reputation usually for a good reason. That’s something Little Caesars is looking to change.

Little Caesar’s is opening up a large presence in Canada. Image source: Pixabay

Little Caesar’s franchise makes big move

And now, Little Caesar’s has agreed to partner with North Sun Energy to bring the largest franchise to Canada.

North Sun Energy is a gas and convenience store chain popular along the Atlantic part of Canada with over 100 locations.

It will install 18 Little Caesar’s pizza outlets alongside the convenience store stations, offering easy access for hungry travelers.

Each store will be small format, about 450 square feet, and have just a couple of employees.

The new pizza shops will be across:

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island

This partnership makes Little Caesar’s the third largest pizza chain in the world, and it means Canada now has a Little Caesar’s in every province.

Pizza franchises changed pizza

Many purists will probably tell you that pizzas are supposed to be hand made, hand tossed, and topped with freshly grown ingredients from your family’s backyard garden.

Unfortunately for most of the world, that’s not really a possibility.

Most of us are far too busy to tend a personal pizza garden, and the cost and time commitment associated with hand-preparing a pizza whenever we’re in the mood for one are simply too high.

So we turn to the next best thing.

If you’re lucky enough to live near a regional sensation, like Sally’s in New Haven or Giordano’s in Chicago, getting a quality slice isn’t too hard.

But bringing affordable pizza to the masses or remote parts of the population is no easy task.

And that’s where franchises come in.

Franchises like Domino’s, Pizza Hut, and Little Caesar’s are some of the most popular shops in the U.S.

And since the U.S. exports most of our culture to the rest of the world, some top franchises have spread and gained popularity in recent years.