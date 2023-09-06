Don 3 is among one of the upcoming projects that stirred both enthusiasm and scepticism among the crowd. The buzz around the film intensified as the makers unveiled their surprising choice for the lead role, introducing Ranveer Singh as the new Don, a character immortalized by the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan.

The news of Ranveer Singh taking on the role of the stylish criminal who eludes the police forces of 11 countries, In don 3, generated a spectrum of reactions. While many rejoiced at the prospect of a fresh face in the franchise, a section of the audience staunchly believed that Shah Rukh Khan was irreplaceable in this iconic role. This led to some unwanted backlash, not only directed at the actor but also at creators Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar on Don 3: Not Worried About Ranveer Singh Replacing Shah Rukh Khan; Reacts To Leading Lady Rumours

Ritesh Sidhwani Says On Ranveer Singh Replacing Shah Rukh Khan In Don 3 & More

Addressing the issue of ‘right casting,’ Ritesh Sidhwani, co-founder of Excel Entertainment, spoke candidly about the negative buzz surrounding Don 3. In response to the hate & scepticism, he remarked, “It’s nothing. We will answer that when we come to Don 3. When you see the trailer, you tell me if that guy lives up to what the character demands in the film. Now, it’s our job to make sure it happens.”

Sidhwani also delved into the evolving landscape of casting in the entertainment industry. He highlighted the distinction between casting for films and the digital medium. In the past, filmmakers focused on casting actors rather than chasing star power. Sidhwani emphasized that writing a script with a specific actor in mind could lead to disappointment if the project did not materialize.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar On Don 3 With Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan’s Film And Jee Le Zaraa With Alia Bhatt-Priyanka Chopra-Katrina Kaif

On How OTT Has Changed The Casting Norms

However, the producer noted that the OTT format offers greater flexibility. It allows creators to prioritize the right fit for a role without being bound by star profiles. He explained, “You do not have to worry about the pressure or the constraints that filmmakers face. The platform allows more talent, and the chance to nurture them.”

Sidhwani wrapped up by stating that the digital space broadens opportunities for actors and creators, bridging the gap between film and streaming platforms. He highlighted how this trend has broken barriers, with more film stars venturing into the world of streaming content, and streaming talents making their mark on the big screen.

Ritesh Sidhwani shared these insights during the promotions of “Bambai Meri Jaan,” Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming offering. The series, set in the 1960s Mumbai underworld, boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Amyra Dastur, and Nivedita Bhattacharya, among others. With Shujaat Saudagar at the helm and Rensil D’silva as the co-creator, “Bambai Meri Jaan” promises to be a gripping addition to the digital realm.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related