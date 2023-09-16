Donald Glover’s ‘Lando’ Project Switches From TV Series To Movie

Donald Glover‘s role as Lando Calrissian in the Disney+ show Lando has now transformed from a television series to a full-length movie.

Childish Gambino’s brother Stephen Glover shared scarce details surrounding the Star Wars universe centered project during a recent conversation on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast.

He made sure to be careful with his comments — since the project is currently on hold because of the 2023 WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike currently taking place in Hollywood.

“The idea right now is to do a movie,” he said. “That’s the thing, because of the strike, it’s kind of like, telephone all of the information coming up.”

The Hollywood Reporter did confirm on Thursday (September 14) that Lando will be developed as a film for Lucasfilm.

Donald Glover first played the character in the 2018 prequel, Solo: A Star Wars Story. He was then informed back in July that Disney+ ordered a series fully focused on Lando Calrissian and that he and his brother would write the show.

In a conversation with GQ in April, Donald Glover said: “I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck.

“I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist has been in his acting bag throughout 2023. In July, it was announced that Glover was casted in the Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot.

During that time, Amazon Prime Video premiered a very short teaser of the drama series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as the titular characters.

In the teaser, fans see Glover and Erskine handle guns, and run the streets in what feels like a high-speed chase — all the while getting to know each other.

Joining the cast in unspecified roles are Parker Posey, Wagner Moura, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith was supposed to premiere in November on Prime Video but was pushed back to early 2024 because of the strikes, according to Deadline.

