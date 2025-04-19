Do Americans approve of Donald Trump? Trump’s aggressive crackdown on immigrants, sweeping tariffs, shrinking the size of federal workforce has impacted President’s approval ratings.

According to a survey from the United States’ most accurate polling company, President Donald Trump’s approval rating continues to drop. A survey was done by AtlasIntel in April which shows that 52 percent of respondents disapprove of Trump’s performance as president and 46 percent approve, giving the Republican a net approval rating of minus 6 points, reported Newsweek.

What does the survey say of Trump’s popularity?

In March, AtlasIntel recorded Trump’s net approval rating was minus 5 points (52 percent disapprove, 47 percent approve). In February, Trump had a narrow net approval rating of plus 0.6 points, the report said.

The latest survey was conducted April 10–14 among 2,347 U.S. adults. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

AtlasIntel was recognized as the most accurate polling firm of the 2024 election by polling expert Nate Silver. It has also earned the top spot for accuracy in the 2020 election according to FiveThirtyEight.The latest survey reveals that most Americans are unhappy with Trump’s performance on major issues like immigration and the economy—areas traditionally seen as his strong suits.” Trump’s approval rating has declined nearly 6 points over the past two months, with most Americans now disapproving of his job performance as president.According to the poll, 52 percent of adults rated Trump’s performance as “poor” or “very poor,” compared to 43 percent who rated it “excellent” or “good.”

Comparison of Trump’s approval ratings?

In March, 52 percent of Americans gave Trump a negative rating, while 45 percent viewed him more favorably—a slightly higher approval than in April.

Trump’s proposed global tariffs—which many economists and financial analysts warned could steer the country toward a recession—appear to have played a role in the decline in public support.

According to the poll, 51 percent of Americans are “completely against” Trump’s plan to raise tariffs on imports, while only 23 percent are fully in favor. Additionally, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) believe the tariff policy will lead to increased inflation.

Before the announcement of Trump’s now mostly paused “Liberation Day” tariffs in March, 48 percent of U.S. adults rated his handling of the economy as either “terrible/poor” or “excellent/very good.”

By April, public opinion had shifted further: 56 percent said Trump was doing a “terrible/poor” job on the economy, while 42 percent rated his performance as “excellent” or “good.”

Support has also declined regarding Trump’s immigration policies.

In April, Trump received a net approval rating of minus six on immigration, with 52 percent rating his approach as “terrible/very poor” and 46 percent describing it as “excellent/good.”

This marks a reversal from March, when 51 percent of respondents viewed his immigration policies positively, compared to 43 percent who expressed negative views.

Trump’s approval ratings have also been impacted by legal scrutiny and backlash over his administration’s deportation practices—especially the forced removal of migrants to a notorious prison in El Salvador without due process.

One such case involves Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported from Maryland in what the Department of Justice described as an “administrative error.” The White House has accused Garcia of being a member of the MS-13 gang, which the Trump administration designated as a terrorist organization in January. Garcia’s attorneys and family say there is no evidence linking him to the gang.

AtlasIntel posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The president’s personal image has worsened significantly, shifting from a tie to a -8pp net rating. Amid controversies over new tariffs announced by the administration, the economy has become the main concern of the American public. At the same time, confidence in the president on this issue has deteriorated.”

Andrei Roman, CEO of AtlasIntel, posted on X: “An important thing to note here is that immigration remains Trump’s best performing area even if it’s now slightly underwater. Atlas always treats response bias. A better hypothesis is contagion from pessimism on the economy and tariffs. This may be temporary or it may endure.

“Abrego Garcia and deportations of international students engaged in anti-Israel militancy may also be of some relevance here. For the most part, however, I think it is the contagion thesis that makes most sense.”

