Elon Musk Accuses Donald Trump of Being Named in Epstein Files

What began as a political disagreement between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US president Donald Trump has taken a sharp and personal turn. Musk claimed in a social media X (previously Twitter) post without evidence that the president is mentioned in the long-sealed Jeffrey Epstein files, as per a Free Press Journal report.

The tech billionaire wrote in an X post, “Time to drop the really big bomb.” He went on to say, “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” and said, “Have a nice day, DJT!,” as per Musk’s X post.

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

The accusation escalated what was already a tense public feud between the two influential men, and it comes just as the FBI is preparing to release new documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Free Press Journal.

How the Dispute Started

The conflict between Musk and Trump started with the US president’s recently proposed 1,000-page bill known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which includes a $4 trillion increase to the national debt ceiling, as per the report. Musk, who has long spoken out against government overspending, criticised the bill, which led Trump to accuse him of “going CRAZY” after losing subsidies for electric vehicles, reported the Free Press Journal.

What are the Epstein files?

The “Epstein files” is a huge set of documents related to investigations of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, including Ghislaine Maxwell, reported Free Press Journal. The documents cover flight logs, witness accounts, financial documentation, and even personal diaries, as per the report. Some of the material has already been revealed in court proceedings, yet much is still under seal, according to the report.

Several conspiracy theories have surfaced over the years that charge that key individuals listed in the files are being covered up. Legal analysts advise, however, that merely appearing on the list does not indicate criminal involvement, as per Free Press Journal.

In May, Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the FBI was going through tens of thousands of pages of documents related to Epstein and would publish them in stages, after appropriate editing of victim names and sensitive information for protection, as per the report. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said further material would be published “within weeks,” reported Free Press Journal.

Trump’s Past Ties to Epstein

While, Trump and Epstein were part of the same social circles throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, there is no direct evidence which implicates that he is involved in Epstein’s crimes, as per the report. Previously, they were photographed together at multiple events, even at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to Free Press Journal.

Musk even shared a post on his X account which shared an interview with Trump, which was published in New York Magazine in 2002, where Trump said, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy… He likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” as per the post.

FAQs

Are the files public?

Some are, but many are still sealed. The FBI plans to release more soon, though sensitive info will be redacted.



What did Trump say about Epstein in the past?

In a 2002 interview, Trump called Epstein a “terrific guy” who liked “beautiful women,” some of whom were “on the younger side,” as per a report.