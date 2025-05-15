Tiffany Trump Becomes Mom



Tiffany Trump has given birth to her first child with husband Michael Boulos. This is the 11th grandchild of President Donald Trump. The couple shared the news publicly through social media.

Tiffany Trump posted the news of her son’s birth on X. She shared a photo of the baby’s foot. She wrote, “Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!” This is her first child with husband Michael Boulos.

Donald Trump had revealed the pregnancy in October during a public speech. He praised Tiffany’s father-in-law, Massad Boulos, who now works as a senior White House adviser. Trump referred to Tiffany and Michael as an exceptional couple and mentioned they were expecting a baby. This information had not been confirmed publicly before then.

Tiffany and Michael’s Relationship



Tiffany and Michael began dating in 2018. Reports say they met at a beach club in Greece. They announced their engagement in January 2021. It was one day before the end of Donald Trump’s first term as president. They married in November 2022 at Mar-a-Lago, a family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Wedding Details and Family Background



Tiffany wore a wedding gown by designer Elie Saab. The choice honored Michael’s Lebanese background. Tiffany is the daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples. The Mar-a-Lago location held personal meaning for Tiffany from her childhood. The couple has now welcomed their son, Alexander.Also Read: After Greenland, now President Donald Trump wants Gaza. Here’s what he wants to do with it

Trump’s Growing Family



Donald Trump now has 11 grandchildren. Donald Trump Jr. has five children with ex-wife Vanessa. Ivanka Trump has three children with husband Jared Kushner. Eric Trump has two children with wife Lara. Tiffany’s baby adds to the growing Trump family tree.

