Donald Trump has hired the same attorney for his upcoming voter fraud case who represented Gunna in his YSL RICO case last year.

According to WSB-TV, the former president has enlisted Steve Sadow to replace Drew Findling in his high-powered legal team to fight the bevy of felony RICO charges against him in Georgia.

Trump is scheduled to surrender to Fulton County Jail at some point on Thursday (August 24) when his mug shot will be released to the public. He faces 13 charges including violating Georgia’s RICO Act which has been tied to his team’s voter fraud efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case,” Sadow told ABC News. “The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him.

“We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the President not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the President have no place in our justice system.”

In addition to being Gunna’s attorney last year, Sadow has represented a ton of high-profile clients in the Hip Hop scene such as Rick Ross, Usher and T.I.

Gunna was arrested alongside Young Thug in May 2022 as part of the sprawling YSL RICO indictment. However, Sadow negotiated an Alford plea deal for Gunna in December 2022 to secure his release.

Gunna was handed a five-year suspended sentence with one year already served due to the time he spent behind bars. He previously denied snitching following his release from jail.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he said.

“My focus of YSL was entertainment — rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.”

Gunna’s legal team later reaffirmed his innocence, claiming he’s “never” cooperated with law enforcement.

“Gunna has never been interviewed by or cooperated with law enforcement or prosecutors in the RICO case,” a statement from the attorneys read. “Nor have his attorneys proffered information on his behalf. What was said at his Alford plea hearing was solely to resolve his own case. It cannot be used by the prosecution against Young Thug or any other defendant.”