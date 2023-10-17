Trump voluntarily attended the first three days of the trial, Oct. 2-4. He turned his appearance into a campaign stop by complaining about the case at every opportunity to TV cameras in the hallway outside the courtroom.

Now he will be back, according to his lawyer, accompanied by bolstered security inside and outside the Manhattan courthouse. His appearance was initially supposed to coincide with testimony by Michael Cohen, his former attorney turned foe. But Cohen’s planned appearance on the witness stand was delayed until at least next week, due to a health problem.

Cohen said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he isn’t dodging Trump. On Monday, he said he expects his estranged ex-boss to be in the courtroom when he does testify.

“I am thankful the medical condition, while incredibly painful, does not require an immediate procedure,” Cohen said in a text message. “I anticipate appearing as soon as the pain subsides. When I do testify, I am certain Donald will be in attendance, sitting with his lawyers at the defendant’s table.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against Trump alleges that he and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and inflating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.