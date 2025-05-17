A newly signed law in Georgia could result in Fulton County taxpayers covering the legal expenses of U.S. President Donald Trump, depending on how events unfold in the ongoing legal case against him stemming from the 2020 election.

The development stems from Senate Bill 244, signed into law this week by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

The legislation allows criminal defendants to claim reimbursement for legal costs if the prosecuting attorney is disqualified for misconduct and charges are subsequently dropped.

The Law at the Center of Controversy

The statute states that defendants are “entitled to an award of all reasonable attorney’s fees and costs incurred” if a prosecutor is disqualified due to misconduct and the case is dismissed, as mentioned in a report by Forbes.

Though not directly naming Trump, State Sen. Bradley Beach, the bill’s sponsor, acknowledged the legislation was inspired in large part by the events surrounding Donald Trump’s trials in Georgia.

This bill arrives in the wake of a high-profile scandal involving Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who led the prosecution against Trump. Willis was removed from the case after revelations of an alleged romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, prompting questions of ethical misconduct.

Trump’s Legal Team Reacts

Steven Sadow, Trump’s lead attorney in the Georgia case, lauded the bill’s passage, calling it a “turning point in holding unethical, opportunistic and deceitful prosecutors accountable.”

However, he declined to specify whether Trump will seek reimbursement or how much could be claimed under the new law.

As per public financial disclosures, Trump’s legal bill in the Georgia case reached approximately $4.2 million by the end of 2024.

Of that, $2.7 million went to Sadow and former attorney Drew Findling, while another $1.5 million was paid to attorney Jennifer Little through his Make America Great Again PAC.

Who Is Paying Trump’s Legal Fees?

Though Trump is a billionaire, he has so far avoided using personal funds for legal expenses. Instead, he relied on the political action committee Save America, which was bankrolled through campaign contributions.

The PAC had $6.4 million in cash at the close of 2024. Since Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, the fund’s status remains unclear, and it has not submitted required financial disclosures.

Several lawyers formerly paid through Save America now hold positions in the federal government, including Alina Habba (now U.S. Attorney), Todd Blanche (Deputy Attorney General), and Dean John Sauer (Solicitor General), as per the Forbes report.

What Happens Next?

While Willis has appealed her disqualification to the Georgia Supreme Court, the matter is still pending. If the court upholds her removal, the state’s Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council will appoint a new prosecutor. That process could take months or even years.

The incoming prosecutor would have the option to continue or dismiss the case. However, for Trump to seek reimbursement, charges must be dismissed in full.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, maintains the charges should be dropped due to his status as a sitting president.

His Georgia case is now the only active one among the four Donald Trump trials, with two federal cases abandoned due to DOJ policy and a third case in New York resulting in a conviction but no penalty due to presidential immunity.

Broader Implications

If the charges are dismissed and Trump seeks reimbursement under Senate Bill 244, Fulton County taxpayers could find themselves paying millions in legal expenses for a president they once saw as a defendant.

FAQs

What is Senate Bill 244 in Georgia?

Senate Bill 244 allows criminal defendants to seek reimbursement for their legal costs if the prosecutor is removed for misconduct and the case is dismissed.

Could Fulton County taxpayers really end up paying Donald Trump’s legal bills?

Yes, if charges are dismissed and Trump successfully applies for reimbursement under the new law, Fulton County could be responsible for covering up to $4.2 million in legal fees.