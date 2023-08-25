DONALD Trump’s mugshot has been released after he surrendered to cops in Georgia.

The former president, 77, turned himself in on Thursday evening after being indicted on charges relating to alleged election interference.

5 Donald Trump is seen in a mugshot after he was booked at the jail. He spent just 20 minutes at the facility before being escorted away by his motorcade Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

5 A police officer walks with his K-9 outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023, where Trump was booked Credit: AFP

5 Trump flew from Newark to Atlanta before surrendering at the jail Credit: AFP

5 Among a crowd of supporters was Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who smiled and waved at her constituents Credit: AP

5 Trump branded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ‘a phony’ when the indictment was released Credit: Getty

Trump was booked at the jail in Atlanta after being greeted by a large crowd of supporters when he arrived.

He had his mugshot taken before he was released on a $200,000 bond.

This is the first time a mugshot of a president has been taken in the nation’s history, The Associated Press reported.

Trump spent a total of 20 minutes at the jail before leaving in his motorcade.

The former president spoke to the press after he returned to his private jet.

“I did nothing wrong,” Trump said.

He also called the criminal case against him a “travesty of justice.”

The former president then took to his social media platform Truth Social to share the mugshot soon after, writing: “Election interference. Never surrender!”

Fulton County Jail listed Trump’s height as 6 foot 3 and his weight as 215 pounds on his booking sheet on Thursday.

Authorities also noted his hair was “blonde or strawberry” before listing 13 charges against him.

They include conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, filing false documents and violation of the Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act.

As Trump was leaving the jail, authorities responded to a bomb threat at the Fulton County Courthouse, which is a little less than five miles from the facility where Trump was booked, NBC News reported.

The sheriff’s office investigated and determined there was no item of concern at the courthouse.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was spotted in the crowds around the jail.

Trump has been indicted on conspiracy and racketeering charges – allegations he strongly denies.

It is the fourth indictment the tycoon faces and comes as his lead in the 2024 Republican primary race continues to soar.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday that he would “proudly be arrested” in Georgia.

Cops in Fulton County confirmed that Trump would be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken like other defendants who turn themselves in.

Court papers seen by The U.S. Sun earlier this week revealed that his bond was set at $200,000.

Trump joins a number of his allies that have already surrendered to the authorities.

Republican poll watcher and Trump supporter Scott Hall, lawyer John Eastman, and ex-Georgia State Senator David Shafer are among those indicted who turned themselves in.

Shafer has shared a picture of his mugshot on X, formerly known as Twitter, and made it his new profile picture.

Former Trump lawyers Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani surrendered on Wednesday.

Trump had until Friday to turn himself in under the terms of the indictment.

He has been accused of several conspiracy charges, soliciting a public official to violate their oath, making false statements and writings, and violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization law.

Trump could be hit with a prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted of violating the RICO law.

Trump has slammed the indictment and branded the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a “phony.”

He has claimed the charges were part of a “witch hunt.”

Following the indictment, the Trump team branded it “bogus” and accused Willis of trying to “maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign.”

It remains unknown when Trump will face trial, but Bloomberg reported that Willis has put forward a potential October 23 start date to the judge.

Last week, Willis suggested a potential start date of March 4, 2024.

The first GOP caucus gets underway in Iowa on January 15, 2024.

WAVE OF INDICTMENTS

Trump has been slapped with four indictments over the past four months.

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to dozens of fraud charges that were linked to his alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The indictment was historic as Trump became the first US president ever to be criminally charged.

In a separate indictment, the brash Republican is accused of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago estate.

Trump is accused of retaining a trove of files on nuclear weapons, foreign militaries, and CIA operations, and allegedly showed them off to guests.

He has also been charged in connection with his alleged involvement in the events that unfolded on January 6, 2021.

Pro-Trump MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers prepared to verify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election.

Trump has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy to violate civil rights, and corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding.

He bashed the indictment, saying: “This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins.”