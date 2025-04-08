Republican and Democratic Supporters

US president Donald Trump’s power to impose tariffs might soon end as seven Republican senators have joined hands with Democrats to sign a bipartisan bill that would limit the White House’s ability to impose tariffs as it would need Congress’ approval, as per a report.

The Republican senators, who backed the Trade Review Act of 2025, include Chuck Grassley, Mitch McConnell, Jerry Moran, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis, Todd Young and Susan Collins, reported The Hill.

The Democratic Senators leading the bipartisan legislation are, Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner, Michael Bennet, Peter Welch, Chris Coons and Richard Blumenthal, according to the report.

Provisions of the Bill

The bill is a big move that would compel Trump to notify Congress within 48 hours of applying or raising tariffs and provide the reason behind such actions, as per the report. Tariffs would automatically lapse after 60 days if the bill passes unless Congress approves them, a measure intended to avert one-sided trade decisions that may hurt US consumers and businesses.

A Potential Veto from the White House

However, Trump has already threatened to veto the bill, reported The Hill. The White House claimed that it “strongly opposes” the bill, which would require congressional approval for nearly every tariff increase, according to the report.

While, the White House budget office pointed out that the bill “would severely constrain the president’s ability to use authorities long recognized by Congress and upheld by the courts to respond to national emergencies and foreign threats,” quoted The Hill.

FAQs

What is the Trade Review Act of 2025?

A bill that would require Congress to approve Trump’s tariffs.

Who introduced the bill?

It was introduced by seven Republican senators and several Democratic senators.

