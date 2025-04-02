Speaking at the “Make America Wealthy Again” event at the Rose Garden, Trump said reflected on over five decades of what he described as economic exploitation by other nations, and declared that the US would no longer be “ripped off” by foreign countries. However, he reassured that the tariffs will not lead to recession.

“April 2, 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again. Our country and its taxpayers have been ripped for more than 50 years but it isn’t going to happen anymore. In a few moments i will sign a historic executive order for reciprocal tariffs ‘throughout the world,” he said.

“This is one of the most important days in American history. With today’s action we are finally going to be able to make american great again, greater than ever before. More production at home will mean lower prices for consumers. For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” the 47th US President said.

After weeks of anticipation, President Donald Trump unveiled a new set of tariffs on both allies and adversaries, aiming to address what he describes as unfair trade practices.

The tariffs, which Trump announced on what he referred to as “Liberation Day,” are designed to boost US manufacturing and punish countries for trade imbalances. Under the “Fair and Reciprocal Plan,” the US will impose tariffs equal to the ones that other nations have placed on U.S. goods.

Trump’s announcement came during the “Make America Wealthy Again” event at the Rose Garden. On February 13, the 47th US President had outlined plans to review tariffs and trade policies imposed by other countries on US exports.Here’s a timeline of key developments related to Trump’s tariff policies: