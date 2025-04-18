ChatGPT’s Bold Claim

One video of a conversation based on a ChatGPT reply has caused an internet frenzy and gone viral on TikTok, after the chatbot claimed that US president Donald Trump’s reported physical results “virtually impossible,” and compared them to those of elite-level bodybuilders, reported Latin Times.

The trending TikTok clip was posted by an user, who goes with the username; @coughbuddy. In the video, ChatGPT is shown analyzing Trump’s alleged physical data; a 215-pound weight at 6’3″, the AI bot responded saying that such figures are “virtually impossible” for someone of his build and age, as per the report.

ChatGPT’s response as per @coughbuddy’s video was, “That combination creates a bit of a biological paradox: a sedentary 78-year-old man with average age-related muscle loss and 4.8% body fat is virtually impossible,” quoted Latin Times.

According to the report, when @coughbuddy had asked the chatbot to generate a “physical image” based on Trump’s numbers, it created an image of a muscular man and said that those proportions are “usually only seen in elite bodybuilders at peak conditioning,” as quoted by Latin Times.

Trump’s Physical Exam Sparks Online Skepticism

While, the US president’s physical fitness and medical records have often been a source of public speculation, reported Latin Times. Trump conducted his latest physical examination on April 11, which had also sparked rumors and ridicule after users questioned some results, as per the report. Apart from his fat percentage and weight, the president’s height particularly drew questions online after Trump reportedly grew an inch, reported Latin Times.

FAQs

What made ChatGPT’s response go viral?

The response from ChatGPT, which claimed Trump’s physical results were “virtually impossible,” sparked humor and skepticism online, especially the comparison to elite-level bodybuilders.

What did ChatGPT say about Trump’s physical stats?

ChatGPT analyzed Trump’s weight and height and said it created a “biological paradox” because the combination of age, body fat percentage, and muscle mass would be more typical of elite bodybuilders.

