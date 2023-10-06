





It would’ve been easy for Donna Kelce—former Ohio bank executive and mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce—to spare no detail of her younger son’s reported relationship with musician Taylor Swift on NBC’s Today show Friday morning.

However, in a champion move, Donna was largely mum—humorously approaching the situation with Midwestern understatement.

“It’s fairly new. I don’t like to talk about it,” Donna told Today‘s hosts. “It’s one of those things where obviously everybody saw me. I was in the box with her. It’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

When the hosts pressed Kelce for more information about what meeting Swift was like, she again remained terse.

“It was O.K.,” she said.

Donna Kelce shares on TODAY how it was meeting Taylor Swift for the first time at the box of the @Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/ITosUNY6KS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 6, 2023

Swift now has attended each of Kansas City’s past two games, a 41-10 win over the Bears in Kansas City and a 23-20 win over the Jets in East Rutherford, N.J.

Travis Kelce, meanwhile, has recorded 13 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown over the course of those two victories.







