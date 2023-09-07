

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about MachineGames’ Indiana Jones game, but Bethesda’s Todd Howard says we’ll still need to wait a bit longer.



The currently unnamed Indiana Jones game is currently in development at Wolfenstein developer MachineGames, but there’s nary been a word on it since it was announced back in January 2021. We did learn through the FTC’s court case against Microsoft that the game was originally planned to also launch on PS5, but that’s now out of the question. But according to Starfield’s director, if you want to hear any more about the game, you’re going to have to wait until 2024.



“I am a giant Indiana Jones fan. It can be brought to video games in a unique way,” Howard said to Esquirehttps://www.esquire.com/entertainment/a44998288/todd-howard-starfield-interview/ in a recent interview, though he didn’t go into too much detail about MachineGames’ take on the IP. “The game is obviously: you’re exploring stuff. It’s about him. So if you’re playing the game, how do you feel that you are indeed playing versus just watching?.” The only other thing Howard had to say regarding the game is “We’ll talk next year.”



Howard briefly touched on the game in an interview with GQ last month, where he said, “They’ve got the whole Nazi killing thing down, and they’re doing a really great job.” MachineGames is pretty well known for making games about killing Nazis, so it’s good to know they’re carrying on with that through Indiana Jones.



Of course, the big Bethesda game on everyone’s minds right now is none other than the space exploration RPG Starfield. Howard also recently shared his thoughts on the ending of the game, and in a separate interview he somewhat defended the game being an Xbox exclusive, making comparisons with how when you think of Zelda, you think of Nintendo.

