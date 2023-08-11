Toddlers shouldn’t be given slushies containing a common E number, food safety chiefs have claimed.

Tango Ice Blast and other popular options can contain glycerol, an additive which gives the child-friendly drinks the desired slushy effect.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says, in extremely rare circumstances, it can be dangerous for under-4s.

Just one 350ml drink could theoretically tip kids over the safe threshold.

Mild signs of glycerol intoxication include vomiting and headaches. However, it can also cause shock and cause children to lose consciousness.

Children over four are unlikely to become ill because glycerol effects are related to body weight

FSA chiefs based their recommendations on a 350ml-sized drink, similar to ones available in shops and cinemas across the UK

Adam Hardgrave, head of additives at the FSA, said: ‘It is important that parents are aware of the risks, particularly at high levels of consumption.

‘It is likely there is under-reporting of glycerol intoxication, as parents may attribute nausea and headaches to other factors.’

The warning from the FSA came as part of its new guidance to industry.

It wants retailers to use the minimum amount of glycerol, or E422, as possible.

Glycerol — a substitute for sugar — is also added to the likes of precooked pasta, rice and breakfast cereal, but in much lower quantities.

It was also based on the slushy containing 50,000mg/l of glycerol.

The FSA said any levels above this threshold could cause ‘adverse effects’.

MailOnline has contacted Tango Ice Blast asking them if their levels are under the safety threshold.

Children over four are unlikely to become ill because glycerol effects are related to body weight — meaning it is less potent in older kids.

The FSA explained their advice is based on the average weight of a four-year-old, which is believed to be around 40 pounds, according to Kids Health.

As part of the new guidelines, they have warned cinemas, restaurants and shops to put a stop to promotions such as ‘free refills for under 10s’.

Most slushies in the UK do not detail the levels of glycerol on their drink packaging but the British Soft Drinks Association (BSDA) say all their members have followed the new guidance.

A BSD spokesperson said: ‘Our members adhere to all current ingredient legislation including in relation to glycerol, which is authorized as an additive for use in the UK and Europe and has been used for a number of years by manufacturers of ‘slush’ ice drinks in order to stop the product from freezing.’