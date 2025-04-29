If you’ve got a stack of cash tucked behind your dresser or in a cereal box labeled “emergency fund,” you’re not alone.

According to a recent Piere survey, the average American has $544 in valuables hidden at home.

But here’s the problem with hiding cash at home: Inflation doesn’t care where you hide money. Every year your hidden dollars lose purchasing power — without you even noticing.

Here are three better homes for your short-term cash.

1. Put it in a high-yield savings account

This one’s first for a reason.

High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are easy to open, federally insured, and earn 4.00% APY or more at many online banks right now.

That’s miles better than the 0% your cash earns sitting in a sock drawer or under the mattress.

To put this in dollars, let’s say you have a secret $2,000 cash stash at home right now. If you kept it in an online savings account with a 4.00% APY instead (it can still be secret!) you’d earn about $7 per month in interest.

Think of an online HYSA like a digital sock drawer — except this one grows more dollars every month and year.