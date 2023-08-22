More importantly, the role of sexuality in political turmoil is explored throughout, from female characters who use sexuality as the best tool available to them for their political ambitions, to highlighting the double standards around male and female sexuality, and the desperate consequences of stepping outside of the boundaries of accepted sexual behaviour. The treatment of Caligula’s gender identity could have been more sensitive – it was still the 1970s – and it’s a shame that there’s no exploration of non-heterosexual sexuality, but overall the series might feel more up-to-date than you expect.

Far more important than including adult content, though, this show is absolutely hilarious. It is a subtle, very British sort of humour. Claudius, the narrator and main character, is very self-deprecating in the face of the abuse hurled at him by just about everyone else. And just about everyone is drily witty, often in a fairly mean way, but it’s very funny. You can see this from lines like “There is nothing in this world that occurs to you that does not occur to me first. That is the affliction I live with” (Livia to Tiberius) and “As for being half-witted: well, what can I say except that I have survived to middle age with half my wits, while thousands have died with all of theirs intact! Evidently, quality of wits is more important than quantity!” (Claudius to a Senate who are not at all convinced he should be Emperor).

Surprisingly Historically Accurate

Being a TV series based on a novel, you would be justified in assuming that I, Claudius’ relationship with actual history is a bit distant. But on this occasion, you would be wrong. I, Claudius is actually one of the most historically accurate dramatized TV series set in ancient Rome (not counting docu-dramas) to date. That does not necessarily mean everything in it actually happened – but most of the things that happen in it were at least rumoured to have happened back in the first century CE.

Ancient Roman historians were not, shall we say, sticklers for accuracy. They were usually more interested in telling a good story, or making a point, than they were in telling the truth about the past. Historical sources for the lives of the Emperors Augustus, Tiberius, Caligula, and Claudius include Suetonius (a biographer who reported every bit of gossip that came his way, especially about Caligula or Nero), Cassius Dio (who was writing 150 years later and quite often made up speeches to put in), and Tacitus (who did not entirely like Emperors in general and was very suspicious about the influence their wives might have on them).

Robert Graves, who wrote the novel, was very familiar with the history and actually wrote the Penguin translation of Suetonius’ Twelve Caesars. So nearly everything in I, Claudius and Claudius the God actually comes from an ancient source. There are still bits Graves made up, of course, and places where he has filled in gaps. There are things that are most likely not true – like Tacitus’ portrayal of Livia as a wicked stepmother and serial poisoner – that Graves puts into his version. And like just about everyone else who has ever written about Caligula, he takes a line from Suetonius, “it is also said that [Caligula] planned to make [Incitatus, his favourite horse] consul” (i.e. this was a rumour spread about an unpopular emperor who gave his horse an ivory manger), and beefs it up so that Incitatus the horse becomes an actual senator (and future consul). But generally speaking, as historical fiction goes, this version is at least genuinely what Romans at the time believed about their emperors, even if it is not what actually happened.

Because the TV adaptation was a BBC “classic serial”, it sticks quite closely to the book, meaning that the TV version is surprisingly accurate too. The BBC is publicly funded, so these adaptations are supposed to be vaguely educational, which is partly why BBC versions are usually closer to the text than most others (have you ever tried reading Pride and Prejudice without hearing the 1995 BBC version in your head? It’s impossible, because just about every line is in the adaptation). This adaptation did change some things around, and the most violent, disturbing and notorious scene in the show (we won’t spoil it, but it involves Caligula, his sister, and a wildly dramatic interpretation of a Greek myth and you should make sure you are not eating when you watch it) is purely an invention of Pulman’s, extrapolating on a brief line about a mysterious death from the book. But if you are fed up of Googling characters in Vikings only to discover the real people lived centuries apart from each other, you might want to give I, Claudius a go.