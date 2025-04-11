Mark your calendars for May 17th, 2025, as the Cambridge Africa Business Conference (CABC) returns to the Cambridge Judge Business School for its tenth annual gathering. Hosted by the Cambridge Africa Business Network (CABN), this year’s conference, themed “Africa Tomorrow: Driving Innovation, Growth, and Global Influence,” promises engaging conversations about the continent’s dynamic, exciting future. The sessions will delve into not only how Africa can improve its capacity for building – developing businesses, infrastructure, and systems more effectively – but also focus on the crucial choices around what constitutes building better, more sustainable, and truly impactful futures. Learn more about the CABC mission here!

For this milestone 10th edition, there’s a strong focus on bringing compelling voices to the stage. The speaker list has been curated with an eye for those who bring rich stories, hard-won insights, and maybe even some uncomfortable truths to the table. The programme also features a deliberate blend of perspectives, matching seasoned leaders with influential new-school innovators who are actively shaping Africa’s future landscape.

Beyond the keynotes and panels, CABC 2025 aims to offer a well-rounded experience. Thanks to the support of key sponsors, the day will be infused with elements celebrating African culture, including opportunities to enjoy authentic cuisine, nods to cutting-edge fashion, and experience artistic interludes, enriching the networking and learning environment.

Key discussion areas will be explored through focused panels, all touching on the theme of building better:

• Financing Africa’s Future: Examining trends in private equity, fintech, and blended finance models that support sustainable growth.

• Strategic Investments: Assessing opportunities within energy, manufacturing, and agribusiness with an eye towards long-term value creation.

• Digital Transformation: Discussing the impact and application of AI, blockchain, and new technologies to solve meaningful challenges.

• Africa on the Global Stage: Considering the growing influence of the continent’s creative economies and their role in shaping identity and opportunity.

The conference consistently attracts a diverse group, including entrepreneurs, investors, policy advisors, academics, students, and professionals with a keen interest in Africa. It provides a

valuable setting for making connections and exchanging ideas on how to contribute to thoughtful development.

Who should clear their schedule for this? The impatient ones. The entrepreneurs thinking five steps ahead, the policy folks needing ground-level perspective, the students who plan on running things someday and the creatives shaping the narrative. If you’re done with platitudes and want to connect with people actively building Africa Tomorrow, this is likely your room.

It’s Cambridge, it’s focused, and it’s aiming for impact. Registration is now open, and we recommend booking soon as places are limited. Visit the official CABN website for more details and to secure your ticket: [Link Here] Cambridge Judge Business School | 17 May 2025 | From 9 AM