Saving for retirement takes discipline. It’s easy to think about raiding your 401(k) when cash is tight, but tapping into it early can cost you way more than you realize.

I’ve been covering personal finance for years, and one of the biggest mistakes I see is people pulling from their retirement accounts to handle short-term needs.

A personal loan could be a cleaner, smarter way to get the money you need, without putting your future at risk.

Why draining your 401(k) is expensive

Taking money out of your 401(k) before age 59 1/2 typically means you’ll pay a 10% early withdrawal penalty, plus income taxes on what you take out. If you’re in the 22% tax bracket, you could lose over 30% of your withdrawal to taxes and penalties alone.

You’re also sacrificing years of potential investment growth. Pulling out $10,000 today could mean missing out on $20,000 or more in future retirement funds.

When a personal loan makes sense instead

If you need to cover an emergency or consolidate high-interest debt, a personal loan can be a better tool than dipping into your 401(k). Here’s why:

Fixed payments : You’ll know exactly how much you owe each month, making it easier to budget.

: You’ll know exactly how much you owe each month, making it easier to budget. Lower interest rates : If your credit is solid, you may qualify for a rate much lower than credit cards.

: If your credit is solid, you may qualify for a rate much lower than credit cards. No retirement damage: Your retirement money stays invested, giving it time to grow.

Personal loans are more flexible than you might think

Unlike 401(k) loans, personal loans don’t tie you to your employer, and there’s no risk of triggering taxes or penalties if you leave your job. Many lenders let you check your rate with no impact on your credit, so you can shop around for the best deal before committing.

Protect your future self

It’s tempting to use your retirement funds to cover today’s problems, but it can create bigger headaches down the road. A personal loan can give you breathing room while keeping your retirement intact, letting you handle life’s surprises without sacrificing your future security.