Soham Parekh, the Mumbai-based software engineer known for holding multiple jobs across US startups, has weighed in on the wave of layoffs announced by Tata Consultancy Services. His message to workers? Take control. Don’t wait.

“Don’t wait for handouts. Learn fast. Build harder. Your skills are your leverage. Outwork the system. Outlearn the gatekeepers. Outbuild the giants,” Parekh posted on X, responding to claims that TCS would freeze hiring of experienced staff and pause global salary increases.

— realsohamparekh (@realsohamparekh)

Parekh’s words have gone viral, sparking debate in an industry already rocked by job cuts and rapid change. Many tech professionals see it as a blunt but timely reminder. Others question the credibility of someone previously accused of deceiving employers. Either way, his comments have struck a nerve.

TCS Layoffs: What we know

TCS has announced plans to lay off around 12,000 employees over the current financial year. That accounts for roughly 2 percent of its global workforce. The decision is part of a broader effort to transform the company into what it calls a “future-ready organisation”.

Live Events

The layoffs will mostly affect mid- and senior-level employees. TCS confirmed that these roles cannot be reshaped to meet future demands. “Several reskilling and redeployment programs have been in progress. However, some associates will be released as their roles cannot be restructured to match future demands,” the company said in its official statement.

TCS also made it clear that rehiring for these positions is unlikely. Affected employees will be offered severance pay, career counselling, and outplacement services.

Market reacts to the shake-up

Following the announcement, TCS’s market valuation took a hit. The company lost ₹28,148.72 crore over two days. On Tuesday, its shares fell by 0.73 percent to ₹3,056.55 on the BSE. The drop was mirrored on the NSE.

The news has sent shockwaves through India’s IT sector. While some industry watchers see the cuts as harsh, others argue they were bound to happen as artificial intelligence reshapes job roles across the board.

What TCS said

The company said the move is a response to ongoing margin pressures, a mismatch of existing skills with emerging needs, and growing demand for AI and automation capabilities.

TCS, which employs over 6.13 lakh people worldwide, is shifting its focus toward AI-driven solutions, new markets, and a more agile workforce. That means letting go of roles that no longer align with this new direction.

The layoffs are among the most significant in the company’s history.

Who is Soham Parekh

Soham Parekh became a household name in the tech world after being accused of working full-time across multiple startups simultaneously. Suhail Doshi, co-founder of Playground AI and former Mixpanel CEO, publicly alleged that Parekh had been “preying on YC companies”.

Parekh admitted the claims. In an earlier interview, he said, “I’m not proud of what I’ve done. That’s not something I endorse either. But financial circumstances. No one really likes to work 140 hours a week, but I had to do it out of necessity. I was in extremely dire financial circumstances.”

While his actions raised ethical concerns, former colleagues called him an outstanding developer. To some, he represents hustle. To others, a cautionary tale.

Parekh’s message arrives at a tense moment for Indian tech workers. The TCS cuts aren’t just numbers. They are a signal. Traditional job security is eroding, and companies are demanding leaner, sharper, more AI-literate teams.

For many professionals, especially those at the mid-career stage, the advice to “outwork the system” might feel hollow. But for younger developers and those on the margins, Parekh’s words echo a growing sentiment: rely on your skills, not your employer.

What happens next in India’s IT sector may well depend on how the workforce answers that challenge.

