Last month, it was announced that defense technology startup Anduril Industries will take over Microsoft’s $22 billion contract to make high-tech goggles for the U.S. Army. The company has also recently revealed other defense contracts in the $200 million range each.

Now, it needs employees to make it all happen.

Anduril, which was founded by Palmer Luckey (who created the Oculus VR and sold it for $2 billion to Facebook in 2014), has been targeting cities with large populations of young tech talent, like Boston, Atlanta, and Seattle, for its unconventional recruitment campaign.

The campaign says “Work at Anduril.com” with a “Don’t” placed over the top in a spray-painted, street-art-like font. The ads use various mediums around the cities, especially in key public transportation hubs. In Boston, for example, the ads look like graffiti on the T (Boston’s subway system).

Australian site Defence Connect called the campaign “kooky” and wrote that its staff initially thought the Anduril had been hacked. Last year, Anduril Australia announced it was building a manufacturing facility in the country, the outlet noted.

In response to the ads and their viral appeal, Anduril’s Vice President of Marketing Jeff Miller told the Boston Globe: “Anduril is not for everyone. That’s the point.”

The stunt has worked, at least on the mega job site, LinkedIn, where it has been posted about several times.

Anduril currently has 711 open positions on its website.

