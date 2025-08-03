The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The moment has arrived (sniff!). Your once little one is heading off to university, and you want to ensure they are fully prepared for their first year away from home. To help make their transition as smooth and comfortable as possible, here are 12 essential items to leave in their dorm room after drop-off.

The trek from a residence room to the nearest shower can be a hassle, but this grab-and-go shower tote bag ensures they won’t leave their conditioner behind. With seven storage pockets atop the main compartment, there are plenty of spaces to tuck bottles and brushes. The breathable mesh design means they won’t have to worry about it getting wet—because it inevitably will.

Story continues below advertisement

Shelf space can be scarce in today’s residence rooms. This sturdy 10.2 x 8.8 x 2.2-inch shelf, weighing less than a pound, features five hooks and two shelves, providing ample room to hold devices, glasses, keys and more.

You can never have enough outlets in a residence room, especially with a roommate. This flat power bar with surge protection offers four additional outlets, plus two USB-C and two USB-A ports for full charging power. Reviewers also note that it’s easy to mount on the wall if needed.

Quality sleep is crucial when away at school, and this complete comforter set will help ensure just that. Available in a wide variety of colours and the most common dorm bed sizes (twin, twin XL, and full), the soft sheets and overall quality have received high praise from reviewers.

Story continues below advertisement

A full-size mirror is one of those residence essentials students often don’t realize they need until they’re without one. They’ll appreciate the convenience of not having to use a screw gun to hang this mirror, as it easily slips over the door. For those who prefer, it can also be mounted on the wall, offering flexibility and practicality.

You may also like:

6 Pack Under Cabinet Lights – $66.99

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock – $229.99

ecobee New Smart Thermostat – $279.96

While a traditional hamper works, floor space can be at a premium in a small dorm room. That’s why this handy laundry bag is perfect—it can hang on the back of a door, saving valuable space. The bag is strong and sturdy enough to hold plenty of dirty laundry and durable enough to last a few years.

Story continues below advertisement

Residence life can be noisy, making it challenging to concentrate when it’s time to study. These headphones are perfect for your student to pull on and focus. They’re wireless and noise-canceling, which is essential, but we also love their strong Bluetooth connection and soft, comfortable ear pads.

More Recommendations 13 lunch gear must-haves for kids

Our 2025 guide to buying the perfect sofa

If your student is sensitive to light and has a roommate who keeps the lights on all night, this soft sleep mask will be a lifesaver. The contoured eye cups prevent eyelashes from brushing against the mask, ensuring a comfortable fit while completely blocking out light. Bonus: it also comes with earplugs for added tranquility.

A versatile pack of hooks and strips can help transform a dorm room into a personal space, allowing students to hang everything from posters and pictures to keys and more. This comprehensive kit includes four pairs of large picture hanging strips, eight pairs of small picture hanging strips, 16 poster strips, three sawtooth picture hangers, two wire-back picture hangers, and five additional strips, covering all their hanging needs.

Story continues below advertisement

University and college mattresses are often old and worn, so your soon-to-be dorm resident will appreciate the added comfort of this mattress topper. Available in various sizes, it features deep elastic pockets for easy fitting and is machine washable—definitely a plus when it comes home for a refresh.

Slides or flip flops are strongly recommended—if not essential—for residence life, especially when navigating communal shower spaces. These quick-drying slides come in a variety of colors and feature a lightweight, compression-resistant sole, living up to their name in both comfort and durability.

Whether it’s for making coffee during late-night study sessions or pouring hot water into a Mr. Noodle cup, a kettle is a handy addition to your student’s room. For those with forgetful tendencies, this kettle’s auto shutoff and boil-dry features are particularly valuable, eliminating concerns about leaving it plugged in. Reviewers also praise its fast-boiling capabilities.

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Electric Kitchen Composter – $299.99

Temperature-Controlled, Self-Heating Coffee Mug – $139.95

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine with Cold Brew – $699.98