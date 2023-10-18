Dow Jones futures fell slightly early Wednesday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures.







The stock market rally initially slid as Nvidia (NVDA) fell on tighter U.S. restrictions on AI chip exports to China. But stocks rebounded off lows to close mixed, led by small caps, despite surging Treasury yields.

Fair Isaac (FICO), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), Woodward (WWD), DraftKings (DKNG) and Arista Networks (ANET) are stocks to watch near buy points. None have imminent earnings, though Arista is less than two weeks away.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), United Airlines (UAL) and Interactive Brokers (IBKR) fell overnight in negative reactions to earnings or guidance.

ASML (ASML) kicks off earnings for chip-equipment makers early Wednesday. Lam Research (LRCX) follows Wednesday night with huge customer Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) due Thursday morning.

But all eyes are turning to Tesla (TSLA), which reports Wednesday night. TSLA stock has held up, not far from buy points, as bulls look to future possible growth drivers.

Tesla stock, Nvidia and are on IBD Leaderboard, with DraftKings and WWD stock on the Leaderboard watchlist. FICO stock is on IBD Long-Term Leaders. Nvdia stock, Tesla, DraftKings, Super Micro and Arista Networks are on the IBD 50. Tesla, Nvidia and SMCI stock are on the IBD Big Cap 20. Fair Isaac was Tuesday’s IBD Stock Of The Day.

The video embedded in the article discussed Tuesday’s market action and analyzed FICO stock, SMCI and DraftKings.

Dow Jones Futures Today

Dow Jones futures lost a fraction vs. fair value. S&P 500 futures retreated 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.1%. NVDA stock dropped 1%.

Chinese economic data came in stronger than expected overnight. Third-quarter GDP rose 4.9% vs. a year earlier, down from Q2’s 6.3% but above views for 4.6%. September retail sales grew 5.5%, above August’s 4.6% and estimates for 4.8%. Industrial production climbed 4.5%, steady vs. August but slightly above forecasts for 4.3%.

The 10-year Treasury bond yield ticked down to 4.83%.

Crude oil futures rose 2%.

Remember that overnight action in Dow futures and elsewhere doesn’t necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular stock market session.

Join IBD experts as they analyze leading stocks and the market on IBD Live

Stock Market Rally

The stock market rally opened solidly lower Tuesday, thanks to Nvidia and soaring Treasury yields, fueled by surprisingly strong retail sales. But small caps roared higher while the major indexes closed narrowly mixed.

The Israeli military said its next step “might be something different” than the big ground offensive vs. Hamas that’s been widely expected.

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday, but several Arab leaders cancelled a planned meeting in Jordan.

Rep. Jim Jordan lost a first vote to be House speaker by a wider margin than expected. He needs near-unanimous Republican support, but 20 GOP members voted no. A second vote is possible Wednesday, but the initial outcome suggests an tough fight at best for Jordan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher in Tuesday’s stock market trading, above the 200-day line but below the 50-day. The S&P 500 index finished just below break-even. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%, but well off the 1.5% morning low.

Market breadth was strong, with winners easily beating losers. New lows continue to outpace new highs, however.

The small-cap Russell 2000 turned higher a few minutes into Tuesday’s session. It surged 1.1% for the day, but failed to retake the 21-day line.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) gained 0.5%, outpacing the S&P 500 and retaking the 21-day line.

The First Trust Nasdaq 100 Equal Weighted Index ETF (QQEW) closed flat, trading narrowly between the 50-day and 21-day lines. The QQQ ETF sank 0.3%, but holding above the 50-day.

Nothing has really changed so far this week. The Nasdaq’s trading on Monday and Tuesday were both within Friday’s trading.

A number of leading stocks are setting up, but need the Nasdaq to get above last Thursday’s high, which would mark a decisive clearing of the 50-day.

U.S. crude oil prices closed flat at $86.66 a barrel.

The 10-year Treasury bond yield surged 14 basis points to 4.85%. That’s back near the 16-year high of 4.89% set on Oct. 6. The two-year Treasury yield leapt 12 basis points to 5.21%, a 17-year high.

ETFs

Among growth ETFs, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) climbed 0.75%. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) gained 0.5%.

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) sank 1.2%, but slashed losses. Nvidia stock pared its big intraday loss, but still fell 4.7%. It’s SMH’s largest component. ASML, LRCX stock and Taiwan Semi also are big holdings.

Reflecting more-speculative story stocks, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) advanced1.7% and ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) rose 1.1%%. Tesla stock is the No. 1 holding across Ark Invest’s ETFs. DKNG stock also is a top-10 Ark holding.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) rallied 2.1%. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) edged up 0.2%. The Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) rose 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dipped 0.1%.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) climbed 0.3%.

The Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF) rose 0.5%.

Five Best Chinese Stocks To Watch Now

Stocks To Watch

Fair Isaac stock popped 3.6% to 918.29, rebounding from the 50-day line in strong volume. Shares cleared a 916.41 flat-base buy point. The relative strength line for FICO stock is at a record high, a bullish sign.

SMCI stock had an upside, outside day, rising 2.35% to 298.54 in above-average volume. Super Micro stock has a 317.50 cup-with-handle buy point. Investors might see an early entry around 300.

Woodward stock climbed 1.1% to 131.01 not far from a 133.15 flat-base buy point, according to MarketSmith analysis. Investors could use 131.49 as an early entry, with WWD stock moving above that level intraday Tuesday.

ANET stock dipped 0.7% to 195.41. Shares are working on a 198.70 cup-with-handle base. The RS line has been hitting new highs on a weekly chart. Arista earnings are due Oct. 30. Also, Arista’s top customers, Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT), report next week.

DKNG stock rose 1.5% to 30.25, extending Monday’s bounce from the 50-day. DraftKings stock has a 34.49 buy point, but investors could use the Oct. 11 high of 31.10 as an early entry, which would coincide with breaking a trendline.

DraftKings will release Q3 earnings on Nov. 2.

Tesla Earnings

Tesla earnings are due Wednesday night. Analysts have been cutting third-quarter forecasts all year, continuing after the EV giant’s weak Q3 deliveries. Wall Street sees Tesla earnings per share tumbling 31% to 72 cents, which would be the lowest EPS in two years. Revenue should rise 10% vs. a year earlier, but slip vs. Q2. Gross profit margins are expected to fall further amid ongoing price cuts.

But the focus will be on the Tesla earnings call. Investors will want positive signals on gross margins, especially with price cuts continuing in October, including Tuesday’s $3,650 cut on the base Model 3 in the U.K.

They’ll also want to know more about the Cybertruck, including a launch date and much more. They’ll also want any hints about other potential growth drivers.

Tesla stock edged up 0.4% to 2454.85 on Tuesday after another test of the 50-day line. Shares have a 278.98 cup-with-handle base. Investors could use the Oct. 10 high of 268.94 as an early entry.

Tesla Vs. BYD: Tesla Earnings Loom As Archrival Eyes BEV Crown

What To Do Now

The major indexes are still trading within a recent range. So are many leading stocks, many of which are forging handles in recent days.

A decisive move higher would offer a number of buying opportunities, but a decisive break lower would trigger serious concerns about a market rally that’s already under pressure. It’s possible that the market could move sideways until next week’s big earnings reports.

Investors should consider these various scenarios, but don’t bet on what might happen. This is a time for patience and preparation.

Have your watchlists ready. Look for stocks near buy points with strong relative strength. Definitely keep upcoming earnings in mind.

Read The Big Picture every day to stay in sync with the market direction and leading stocks and sectors.

Please follow Ed Carson on X/Twitter at @IBD_ECarson, Threads at @edcarson1971 and Bluesky at @edcarson.bsky.social for stock market updates and more.

