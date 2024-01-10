Dow Jones futures were little changed Wednesday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The SEC said Tuesday night that it has not yet approved spot Bitcoin ETFs, saying its X social network account was compromised.







The stock market rally was narrowly mixed Tuesday, largely holding onto Monday’s strong gains. The Nasdaq reversed slightly higher, fueled by Nvidia (NVDA), which is reasserting its leadership.

NVDA stock is now slightly extended from a buy zone. But Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Datadog (DDOG), Uber Technologies (UBER) and DoorDash (DASH) moved into buy areas.

On the downside, Tesla (TSLA) fell below a key support level and is testing another.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will buy Juniper Networks (JNPR) for $14 billion, HPE said Tuesday night.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reported preliminary Q4 revenue up 17% to $1.93 billion, slightly above consensus. It credited strong demand for procedures using its da Vinci robotic surgical systems. ISRG stock jumped late.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) will report December and fourth-quarter sales early Wednesday. The chip foundry makes chips for Apple (AAPL), Nvidia and many others. TSM stock fell 0.34% to 101.89 on Tuesday. Shares are working on a 105.52 handle buy point.

Uber stock, Datadog and Nvidia are on IBD Leaderboard. Nvidia stock is on SwingTrader. Nvidia, Datadog and DASH stock are on the IBD 50. Datadog and PANW stock are on the IBD Big Cap 20. Palo Alto Networks was Tuesday’s IBD Stock Of The Day.

The video embedded in the article discussed Tuesday’s market action and analyzed PANW stock, Howmet Aerospace (HWM) and Cameco (CCJ).

Dow Jones Futures Today

Dow Jones futures fell 0.1% vs. fair value. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures were flat.

Remember that overnight action in Dow futures and elsewhere doesn’t necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular stock market session.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Meanwhile, the SEC is expected to approve spot bitcoin ETFs, which are seen drawing in a lot more institutional support. But the SEC hasn’t done so yet.

Shortly after the close, the SEC’s account on the X social site declared that bitcoin ETFs had been approved. But the financial watchdog agency said the account was compromised.

The SEC deadline for action reportedly is Wednesday. The price of bitcoin fell 3.25% to $45,558.86 as of 5 p.m. ET, following the SEC approval hoax. That was after hitting the highest levels since March 2021. Bitcoin traded just above $46,000 Tuesday night.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) sank 4.7% Tuesday and bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (MARA) edged lower. Coinbase edged lower after hours and MARA stock fell modestly.

COIN stock and Marathon jumped Monday, both consolidating since hitting 52-week highs at the tail end of 2023.

Stock Market Rally

The stock market rally was mixed, though with a downside bent. Still, stocks largely held Monday’s gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% in Tuesday’s stock market trading. The S&P 500 index dipped 0.15%. The Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1% after briefly testing the 21-day line.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell 1.05%, but did close just above the 21-day line. Losers easily outpaced winners.

Nvidia climbed 1.7% to 531.40, up 8.2% already this week in strong volume. Shares on Monday cleared a 505.48 buy point from a flat base but really cleared several months of sideways action, fueled by new AI chip announcements. NVDA stock is now past the 5% chase zone.

Tesla stock sank 2.3% to 234.96, undercutting the 50-day moving average but still holding above the 200-day line. The U.S. EV giant still has a 265.13 handle buy point from a double-bottom base. But the relative strength line is approaching October lows, according to MarketSmith.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 2.1% to $72.24 a barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield edged higher to 4.02%.

ETFs

Among growth ETFs, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) advanced 0.4%, with Palo Alto and DDOG stock both holdings in UGV. The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) climbed 0.3%. NVDA stock is the No. 1 holding in SMH.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) sank 1.45% and the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) closed fractionally lower. The Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) retreated 1.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was just below break-even

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) dipped 0.3% and The Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF) gave up 0.7%.

Reflecting more-speculative story stocks, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) gave up 1.55% while ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) rose 0.9%. COIN stock is the No. 1 holding across Ark Invest’s ETFs. TSLA stock is still a major component for Cathie Wood’s Ark.

Stocks In Buy Zones

Google stock rose 1.5% to 140.95, moving back above a 139.42 cup-with-handle buy point and extending Monday’s bounce from the 10-week line. Volume has been light this week, though. Also, the relative strength line has been lagging since late October, which means Google stock is lagging the S&P 500. On the upside, earnings and sales growth has accelerated for the last three quarters.

PANW stock popped 3.8% to 300.42, rebounding back above the 21-day line and breaking a short downtrend. That also extended Monday’s bounce from the 10-week line. All of these offer reasons for an early entry. Palo Alto stock is starting to forge a new base.

DDOG stock climbed 1.6% to 121.18, back above a 120.26 handle buy point after retaking the 21-day line on Monday and rebounding from the 10-week line. Investors also could use 124.69 as an alternate or add-on entry.

Uber stock gained 2.2% to 60.31, back above the 21-day line after Monday’s bounce from the 10-week. That was the first such pullback since an early November breakout, offering a buying opportunity. Uber is working on a new base.

DASH stock jumped 4.6% to 103.05, breaking a downtrend and offering an early entry. DoorDash moved above the 21-day line on Monday, extending Friday’s move from the 50-day.

Market Rally Analysis

The stock market rally largely held Monday’s strong gains on Tuesday, while many leaders continued to advance. Investors could be adding exposure, taking advantage of the buying opportunities. How aggressive you are depends on your investing style, and how much cash you had on the sidelines.

Don’t chase extended stocks. What investors should be doing is keeping your watchlists up to date so you can take advantage of stocks like Nvidia as they’re breaking out.

Read The Big Picture every day to stay in sync with the market direction and leading stocks and sectors.

Please follow Ed Carson on Threads at @edcarson1971, X/Twitter at @IBD_ECarson and Bluesky at @edcarson.bsky.social for stock market updates and more.

