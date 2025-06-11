Following four days of escalating protests that defaced landmarks and damaged property in downtown L.A., Mayor Karen Bass imposed a regional curfew on Tuesday in an effort to restore order.

When and where does the curfew take place?

The curfew is in place from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. across most of downtown Los Angles.

The curfew footprint is from the 5 Freeway to the 110 Freeway and from the 10 Freeway to where the 110 and 5 freeways merge. The remainder of the city is not subject to the curfew.

There are limited exceptions to the curfew for those living and working in downtown L.A., credentialed members of the media, law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Bass said that she expects the curfew to remain in place for several days and will consult with law enforcement and elected leaders before lifting it. She said it was necessary to curb the actions of “bad actors who do not support the immigrant community.”

What are the consequences of violating curfew?

Mayor Bass and L.A. Police Chief Jim McDonnell have both said that the curfew will be strictly enforcement and those in violation will be arrested.

“I am exercising my mayoral powers to implement a curfew within Downtown Los Angeles,” said Bass. “If you do not live or work in Downtown L.A., avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew, and you will be prosecuted.”

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, 25 protesters had been arrested in downtown L.A. on suspicion of violating curfew, according to an LAPD spokesperson. The spokesperson said she anticipated further arrests taking place throughout the night as officers worked to clear remaining protesters from the area.

What events led up to the curfew?

The curfew comes as arrests have continuously increased since protests began on Friday in response to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Southern California.

Although no demonstrators were arrested by local law enforcement Friday, tensions escalated over the course of the weekend, leading to larger gatherings punctuated by episodes of violence, theft, graffiti, and property destruction.

L.A. police made 27 arrests on Saturday, 40 on Sunday and more than 100 on Monday, police said. A further 205 protesters were arrested Tuesday before Bass declared the curfew at 5:30 p.m.

People were arrested for an array of alleged crimes including failure to disperse, throwing a Molotov cocktail at an officer, driving a motorcycle into a line of officers, destruction of property and looting.

“Many businesses have now been affected by vandalism,” said Bass on Tuesday. “Last night there were 23 businesses that were looted. If you drive through downtown, the graffiti is everywhere and has caused significant damages to businesses and a number of properties.”

Has L.A. been under curfew before?

A citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. was implemented by then-Mayor Eric Garcetti during protests in May and June 2020 following George Floyd’s murder. Then-L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva followed suit, announcing a countywide curfew beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m.

The curfews came after several days of largely peaceful demonstrations that were broken up by burglaries, fires and clashes with police. The move marked the first time since the 1992 Rodney King uprising that such a sweeping curfew had been enacted in Los Angeles.