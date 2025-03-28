More than 30 US Democratic lawmakers have slammed the Trump administration’s “disturbing” arrest of Tufts University student and Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk for her “pro-Palestine” views.

“The rationale for this arrest appears to be this student’s expression of her political views. We are calling for full due process in this case and are seeking answers about this case and about ICE’s policy that has led to the identification and arrest of university students with valid legal status,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter sent on Thursday to Trump’s cabinet officials.

The letter was sent to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons.

