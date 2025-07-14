DP World has entered into a 30-year concession agreement with Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports to develop and operate the Port of Tartus. The deal, structured as a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and fully owned by DP World, aims to modernise the port’s infrastructure and reestablish Tartus as a vital trade hub connecting Southern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Under the agreement, DP World will invest $800m over the course of the concession to transform the port’s capabilities. Plans include the construction of new infrastructure, deployment of advanced cargo-handling equipment, and implementation of digital systems to improve operational efficiency at both the container and general cargo terminals.

The agreement was signed in Damascus in the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and group CEO of DP World, and Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi, chairman of the General Authority for Land and Sea Ports.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and group CEO of DP World, said: “This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to enabling global trade and creating resilient supply chains. We see strong potential in Tartus to serve as a vital trade gateway and look forward to strengthening regional connectivity and economic opportunity through this investment. We believe in the power of trade to help drive long-term stability and prosperity for Syria and the region.”

Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi, chairman of Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports, added: “This agreement marks an important step forward for the Port of Tartus and Syria’s maritime sector. Partnering with DP World will allow us to modernise and strengthen the efficiency of our trade infrastructure as we continue to rebuild key trade lanes, support the national economy and provide more opportunities for the Syrian people. The agreement reflects our shared vision to transform Tartus into a strategic gateway linking Syria with regional and international markets and it will pave the way for sustainable growth for years to come.”

Trade routes

Strategically located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, Tartus is the country’s second-largest port and plays a critical role in connecting trade routes to Europe, the Levant, and North Africa. The redevelopment is expected to significantly boost Syria’s trade potential, enabling the port to handle a wider variety of cargo including general cargo, containers, breakbulk, and roll-on/roll-off traffic.

DP World also plans to explore opportunities for developing free zones, inland logistics hubs, and transit corridors in partnership with local stakeholders. These initiatives aim to support Syria’s economic recovery and diversification efforts.

With operations in more than 75 countries and over 9.2 per cent of global container traffic handled through its network, DP World brings more than 40 years of experience in global logistics development. The Tartus project builds on the company’s growing portfolio and reinforces its presence in the Middle East.