DP World Trade Finance has crossed the $1bn mark in working capital mobilised for businesses in emerging markets, just four years after launching its platform.

The milestone comes as the global trade finance gap continues to exceed $2.5tn, disproportionately affecting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing economies.

The platform, which combines logistics and financial services, has partnered with more than 32 financial institutions globally, including J.P. Morgan, Standard Bank, and NedBank.

Together with DP World’s own lending operations, the model aims to increase access to affordable trade finance while reducing risk and improving the flow of goods in underfunded markets.

“By making capital more accessible, particularly in high-potential markets, we are shaping a trade system that is more inclusive and resilient,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World. “The growth of our trade finance business underscores the UAE’s role as a catalyst for global trade.”

DP World Trade Finance: An integrated model

DP World Trade Finance’s integrated model offers both funding and real-time supply chain visibility, helping lenders make faster, data-informed credit decisions. The platform’s performance has generated a loan book with higher-quality assets than industry benchmarks, according to the company.

“Cross-border trade is the engine of global economic growth, but access to affordable finance remains a critical barrier,” said Sinan Ozcan, Senior Executive Officer of DP World Trade Finance. “Through our platform, we’ve built a network that connects businesses with capital and streamlines the financing process to enable more consistent global trade.”

The platform has facilitated trade across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe, serving industries including agriculture, metals, automotive, and engineering. Its success is part of a broader effort to ease structural constraints in global trade by improving financing options for businesses that struggle with collateral requirements or limited credit histories.

DP World Trade Finance was launched to address persistent challenges faced by SMEs, many of whom are unable to secure loans from traditional institutions due to high perceived risk.

The company’s data-driven approach, combined with its operational reach, aims to provide a scalable solution to help close one of trade’s most pressing gaps.

